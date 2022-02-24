For members of the Ukrainian community in Victoria County, Russia’s invasion of their homeland Wednesday night was one of dread.
Ukrainians living in the Crossroads were gripped with anxiety Thursday after learning of the invasion. Meanwhile, their family and friends in their home country spent the day trying to stay safe. Although no one knows what will happen next, many think the invasion could have long-reaching implications in the U.S. and across the world.
Inez residents Iryna McGaharan and Iryna Scarborough have been watching TV news and Youtube clips as the news continues to pour in from their embattled country.
Both McGaharan, who has been in the U.S. for six years after marrying her husband, and Scarborough, who has been in the U.S. for 22 years, have family members in the Ukrainian capital Kiev near where Russia’s invasion.
McGaharan hasn’t been able to sleep in the wake of the invasion. She has been trying to stay in communication with her friends, her 29-year old daughter Tanya Gryshina and 85-year-old mother Valentina Melnik and her friends as they move from their homes to the Kiev subway system in case the city is bombarded.
Gryshina is caring for her 1-year-old son, Dimitry Pasko.
“I’m nervous and I don’t know when I’ll see them again,” McGaharan said.
Scarborough’s grandson, Oleg Mansurov, 18, is also in the subway. He and his girlfriend, along with his girlfriend’s mother, packed up their suitcases and left their homes.
Mansurov had been living in Kiev for six months to study to become an animator and has been living near the center of Kiev, Scarborough said.
The situation is terrible, she said, and it brings up memories of the 2014 Russian invasion and occupation of the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine.
“We were friends with Russia,” Scarborough said.
Since the 2014 invasion of the Crimea, many Ukrainians have stood up for their country as an independent state, including Scarborough’s cousin, Sergei Mansurov, 35, a massage therapist who after the invasion of Crimea hung a Ukrainian flag over the balcony of his apartment that has stayed there until Thursday, Scarborough said.
After the invasion of the Ukraine began, Mansurov took his flag off the balcony and tied it over his heart as he went to help defend his country, she said.
Scarborough has hung a Ukrainian flag out front of her Inez home in solidarity with her countrymen.
Scarborough’s husband had been telling her to encourage her family to get out of Ukraine as tensions began to build leading up to the invasion, but he said he thinks they’ve become “thick-skinned” over the years to Russia’s threats.
Scarborough encouraged her grandson to go to Bulgaria, where she has property, but her grandson told her that leaving the country is now impossible.
She has since visited a local Walmart to send money to her grandson in hope it can help him take care himself, she said.
She knows there are at least five other Ukrainians in Inez, and all of them are upset with the situation, she said.
Dmitri Sobolev, University of Houston-Victoria associate professor of biology, is ethnically Ukrainian and has in-laws in the region.
The invasion was not unexpected, but he’s happy Ukrainians are fighting back. He’s thinks Russia made a miscalculation because the country is capable of defending itself from Russia, he said.
“I wish the best to the Ukrainian forces and I hope they can beat back Russia,” he said.
Craig Goodman, University of Houston-Victoria political science associate professor, said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been planning the invasion for years in hopes of annexing former members of the Soviet Union that are now independent states back to Russia.
“This is the largest aggression in Europe since World War II,” Goodman said.
Over the years since the fall of the Soviet Union and Ukraine’s subsequent independence, they have been drifting further and further toward NATO and the West with the idea of joining NATO as a member, Goodman said. That has been a point of contention for Russia in the past.
It has been a challenge for U.S. administrations to act in regard to Russia in Ukraine because typically the general public doesn’t take an interest in foreign policy until there is a war, he said. And with Ukraine not being a member of NATO, it limits what can be done.
However, other countries such as China and North Korea are watching how the U.S. and NATO respond as other Major Non-NATO Allies, such as Taiwan, could be attacked if they feel U.S. won’t respond, Goodman said.
“It’s a difficult game for Biden,” Goodman said.
Gas prices will be affected in the short term from the conflict as Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline is cut off from U.S. sanctions, he said.
The sanctions will cut off Russia from international markets for their raw materials, money and energy production. The hope is that it will create internal pressures on Putin so he will reverse course, which has largely worked in handling disputes like this in the past, he said.
However, Putin has shown he doesn’t care anymore, he said.
On the positive side, Putin’s actions have seemingly strengthened the NATO alliance in response. And because of that, Goodman doesn’t expect Putin to go much further than Ukraine in terms of annexing former Soviet Union territory that is now independent states.
The tragedy of this invasion is something that could have been avoided under better leadership, said U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, who represents the 27th Congressional District.
The Obama and Biden administrations’ foreign policies, Cloud said, have emboldened Russia.
Russia was emboldened, he said, in part because the U.S. did not project enough strength in Afghanistan and similar interactions abroad.
Cloud said his heart goes out to Victoria County’s Ukrainian residents.
“They’re in our prayers,” Cloud said. “As a father myself, the idea of possibly hugging or talking to your family for the last time is heart wrenching.”
