Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church’s annual Passion Play proceeded as scheduled despite a downpour on Good Friday.

The pews were packed to watch the reenactment of Jesus Christ’s final days through the Stations of the Cross.

Claudia Velasquez, portraying Mary, cries as Jesus Christ is on the cross, during a reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday at Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church.

For one family participating in the reenactment, the day took on extra meaning.

Victoria resident Claudia Velazquez, 42, has participated in the Passion Play as one of the extras for years, and her three sons would often take part, performing as soldiers.

The women of Jerusalem bow their heads during a reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday at Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church.

This year, Velazquez was cast as Jesus’ mother Mary, with two of her boys playing apostles and one playing a soldier.

The Velazquez family credit Jesus for helping guide them through difficult times and helping to move them forward, so the play holds a special place in their hearts.

Makeup on the back of one of the condemned.

“Without him, I cannot go through anything,” Velazquez said.

Before the first station, Velazquez appeared as Mary. There, she watched Jesus condemned to death while the crowd chanted “crucify him!” After he was whipped, Roman soldiers forced Jesus to bear the cross to his execution. Two others were sentenced to die with him.

Eduardo Torres, portraying Jesus Christ, stares out to the crowd during a reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday at Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church.

Velazquez became emotional as Jesus neared the fourth station, where he fell for the first time. Playing the apostle John, whom Jesus entrusted to care for his mother, was Velazquez’s real-life son, Daniel Velazquez, 15.

Before the Passion Play moved on to the next Station of the Cross, Daniel, playing John, wrapped his mother in his robe, consoling not only Mary, but his mother as well.

Anastacio Cancino, portraying Simon of Cyrene, carries the cross for Jesus Christ during a reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday at Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church.

This embrace would happen again as Velazquez became emotional seeing Jesus on the cross, awaiting his death.

“I didn’t feel like I was the perfect person to be chosen, but at the same time, I was feeling God’s call because kids were there, too, cheering me up,” she said.

The Roman soldiers march Eduardo Torres, portraying as Jesus Christ, around the pews during a reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday at Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church.

For Daniel, playing John was a joy, especially being there with his mother.

“That’s usually what I do for my mother. I’m always there to help her out with her feelings, and I just liked that I was doing it in front of everyone,” Daniel said.

The crown is placed on Eduardo Torres, portraying as Jesus Christ, during a reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday at Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church.

The Passion Play is important because it shows how Jesus struggled for everybody, he said.

His brothers, Gabriel Velazquez, 17, and Carlos Velazquez, 19, echoed Daniel’s sentiment.

Carlos, who has always played a soldier in the play, noted that being in that position shows how significant Jesus’ sacrifice was when he sought forgiveness for those who persecuted him.

“Me and my family wouldn’t be where we are right now if it wasn’t for him,” Daniel said. “I feel the Lord has really guided us through life. My mom used to ride a bike to work, and now she drives a Cadillac. It’s a big difference in 20 years.”

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

