Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church’s annual Passion Play proceeded as scheduled despite a downpour on Good Friday.

The pews were packed to watch the reenactment of Jesus Christ’s final days through the Stations of the Cross.

For one family participating in the reenactment, the day took on extra meaning.

Victoria resident Claudia Velazquez, 42, has participated in the Passion Play as one of the extras for years, and her three sons would often take part, performing as soldiers.

This year, Velazquez was cast as Jesus’ mother Mary, with two of her boys playing apostles and one playing a soldier.

The Velazquez family credit Jesus for helping guide them through difficult times and helping to move them forward, so the play holds a special place in their hearts.

“Without him, I cannot go through anything,” Velazquez said.

Before the first station, Velazquez appeared as Mary. There, she watched Jesus condemned to death while the crowd chanted “crucify him!” After he was whipped, Roman soldiers forced Jesus to bear the cross to his execution. Two others were sentenced to die with him.

Velazquez became emotional as Jesus neared the fourth station, where he fell for the first time. Playing the apostle John, whom Jesus entrusted to care for his mother, was Velazquez’s real-life son, Daniel Velazquez, 15.

Before the Passion Play moved on to the next Station of the Cross, Daniel, playing John, wrapped his mother in his robe, consoling not only Mary, but his mother as well.

This embrace would happen again as Velazquez became emotional seeing Jesus on the cross, awaiting his death.

“I didn’t feel like I was the perfect person to be chosen, but at the same time, I was feeling God’s call because kids were there, too, cheering me up,” she said.

For Daniel, playing John was a joy, especially being there with his mother.

“That’s usually what I do for my mother. I’m always there to help her out with her feelings, and I just liked that I was doing it in front of everyone,” Daniel said.

The Passion Play is important because it shows how Jesus struggled for everybody, he said.

His brothers, Gabriel Velazquez, 17, and Carlos Velazquez, 19, echoed Daniel’s sentiment.

Carlos, who has always played a soldier in the play, noted that being in that position shows how significant Jesus’ sacrifice was when he sought forgiveness for those who persecuted him.

“Me and my family wouldn’t be where we are right now if it wasn’t for him,” Daniel said. “I feel the Lord has really guided us through life. My mom used to ride a bike to work, and now she drives a Cadillac. It’s a big difference in 20 years.”