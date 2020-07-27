Victoria and most of the Crossroads missed the worst of Hurricane Hanna’s force over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean fellow Texans don’t need assistance.
Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer for the Salvation Army of Victoria County, and his team drove to the Rio Grande Valley Monday in a mobile canteen unit to feed people affected by the hurricane and its subsequent flooding.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
