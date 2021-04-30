Years after this Victoria County crash, authorities arrested the driver of the tractor-trailer on a criminally negligent homicide charge. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found the tractor-trailer driver was distracted by his phone during their investigation.
A commercial truck driver pleaded guilty Friday to criminal negligent homicide years after a fatal crash he caused by passing a vehicle in a no-passing lane in Victoria County.
Gregory James, 33, of San Antonio, received three years probation under deferred adjudication after pleading guilty, according to court records. In addition to a $1,360 fine, his probation will require he pay for and complete a series of driver safety classes over the course of his probated sentence.
