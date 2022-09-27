Access to mental health care in the Crossroads is often limited, but San Antonio-based Auravia Holistic Therapy is bringing different therapies to support the community where it can.

Auravia was started by owner Jeanette Lira after her brother died because of mental health challenges caused by his bi-polar disorder.

She is expanding her business into Victoria with an office at 506 E. Stayton Ave.

Lira, who was a school counselor when her brother died, said his death sent her into a period of self-reflection that resulted in a commitment to mental health advocacy and providing a space for those in need.

“I just felt a calling to spread the word about mental health,” Lira said.

While the practice is labeled holistic, it does use traditional treatments and medicines, she said. The term holistic, rather, reflects the approach the practice takes with patients.

The practice adopts “homey” looking locations for its offices and takes into account a patient’s whole life in regard to mental health, Lira said.

The practice in Victoria looks like a normal house. This is by design to help the patient feel more comfortable, she said.

“We help them connect the dots and help them learn to become aware of where they’re lacking and use the information to help them see where they are lacking,” Lira said.

Often, other practices in Victoria are more clinical, so this setting will hopefully lead to the patients being more comfortable, said Samantha Garza, a licensed professional counselor associate.

Beyond the practice’s holistic approach, it also offers various therapy treatments, such as emotional transformation therapy, which is offered in Victoria.

This therapy, Garza said, helps people who are at a stuck point in their life as a result of trauma get past it this difficulty.

“I like to describe it as the issue being right in front of your face and ETT helps you push it back a little bit and you can see the whole picture a little clearer,” she said.

The therapy uses light, color wavelengths and eye movements, which work to rapidly transform emotional distress and related physical pain into a positive emotional state, according to goodtherapy.org. It draws on concepts such as interpersonal therapy and visual brain stimulation therapy.

“People will often define themselves with their trauma and with these different modalities, such as ETT, we can help get the patient past that,” Lira said.

Studies have been done that show the effectiveness of the therapy, but most studies have been done by the treatment’s creator, Stephen Vazquez.

“Therefore, outside testing is likely warranted before the scientific validity and reliability of this particular therapy method can be entirely established,” according to goodtherapy.org.

The response from patients has generally been positive to the practice, Lira said. She hopes as the practice in Victoria grows it will bring more therapies from other locations.

Lira wants the practice to support mental health care in the area, but there are things the practice can’t do or conditions it can’t treat. In those situations, the patient will be referred elsewhere, she said.

Auravia chose to expand to Victoria because Lira has a connection to the community. She visited family in the area when she was growing up because her mother was from here, she said.

Victoria County was one of five counties in Texas identified by the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health for its inequalities and disparities in mental health care.

“I hope that we’ll be able to serve the community,” Lira said. “Right now the world needs more mental health awareness.”