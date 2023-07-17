POINT COMFORT — Authorities have identified a scaffolding contractor who died from a fall while working at a Formosa Plastics plant on Friday.

The man is scaffold inspector Pedro Manzano-Silva, 31, according to Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause.

Manzano-Silva is from Mission, about 200 miles southwest of Formosa's Point Comfort campus.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, police received a call after Manzano-Silva was found unresponsive at the Formosa plant. Formosa safety crew members administered CPR, but the attempt to revive him was unsuccessful, Krause said.

Based on their investigation at the location, sheriff's officials think Manzano-Siva lost his footing, causing him to fall from the platform, Krause said. It remained unclear Monday how high Manzano-Silva was when he fell.

"When he showed up to inspect the scaffolding, he was by himself," Krause said.

An autopsy was performed over the weekend by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Krause said. A preliminary report on the autopsy could be released in the next four-six weeks.

A Formosa spokesperson said the company would not name the contracting company Manzano-Silva worked for while an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is ongoing.

Formosa also declined to say where on the campus the fall occurred.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.