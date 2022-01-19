There's something missing in grocery stores. Or, more aptly, there's a lot of somethings missing.
Walk up and down the supermarket aisles. There's one thing that stands out more than the brightly colored packaging and smiling mascots begging you to buy their products, and that's the pockets of stark white empty shelves.
The missing products are wide-ranging. While some customers were seeking out specialty items like Flamin' Hot Funyuns and bread and butter pickles, at Victoria's Dick's Food Store, the blank spots on the shelves were reserved for staple items such as mason jars, canned cat food, dry pasta, spice mixes, Gatorade, cereal, breakfast sausage, sodas and toilet paper.
Ronnie Hyak, owner of Dick's Food Store, isn't sure what to make of the products that aren't making their way to his shelves.
"I couldn't tell you if (producers) don't have supplies, if they don't have the people to make or truck it," he said. "I don't know what the problem is."
Customers walking out of grocery stores lately may be coming away with a few items on their shopping list unpurchased.
Lack of materials to produce goods could be to blame for some products being missing, Hyak said.
Supply chain and packaging woes with materials like glass are also an issue. The recovering restaurant industry could also be impacting the supply of products on grocery store shelves, said Jeff Martinez, president of Performance Foodservice, a food distributor in Victoria.
Dried pasta is one of the missing items at Dick's Food Store, Hyak said. A lack of materials at the production facility could be why.
"If they need flour, they can't get enough flour to come in and make the product," he said. "Whatever the material that goes into the product, they're having trouble getting it."
Valeria Chavez, 15, of Victoria, said she couldn't find her favorite Flamin' Hot Funyuns in stores. An explanation for that could lie in companies choosing to focus on a smaller range of core products, Martinez said.
"If you have a product wheel, you're probably going to focus on the items that make you the most money," he said.
As part of that decision, manufacturers have produced less or even none at all of their more fringe offerings, Martinez said.
Victoria's Target store is not having issues getting products like sodas, store manager Josh Vega said. But while shoppers may see a fully stocked shelf with Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper and Sprite in the soft drink aisle, what they won’t see are more unique flavors that are offshoots of the standards.
Shortages in ingredients are partly to blame, Vega said, and he likened the problem to a company like Frito-Lay experiencing a spice shortage.
“They have to prioritize the main flavors versus something unique that they only produce for the season,” he said.
The restaurant industry could be impacting what items are on grocery store shelves, Martinez said. When restaurants shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, producers lost a valuable asset to sell product to.
"The manufacturing community swung to retail to fill those orders," he said. "They made a big bet to put it all into retail."
Now, though, as restaurants have reopened, producers have begun to send food products back to that industry, he said.
Scarce supplies of packaging materials are having an impact as well.
"There's a big glass shortage, there's a big aluminum shortage and there's a big tin shortage," Hyak said.
One item that Ted Matocha, 83, of Victoria, said he had trouble finding in stores was bread and butter pickles, which is typically packaged in glass containers.
Glass is a material that is in short supply, according to the Glass Packaging Institute.
"Glass bottles used for everything from vinegar to pasta sauces are getting tied up in their own bottlenecks," read a GPI news release. "That's driving prices higher, when you can get the bottles at all."
According to GPI, 20-30% of food and beverage bottles used in the U.S. are imported from Europe and Asia and are now tied up in supply chain logjams.
Making the supply chain logjam worse is a lack of truck drivers, according to the American Trucking Association. In 2021, the truck driver shortage reached around a "historic high" of 80,000.
"It's not that they don't have it, it's that they can't get a truck for it," Hyak said.
