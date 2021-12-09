The Victoria School Board held a workshop Thursday evening to present scenarios for Stroman Middle School after bonds that would address school repairs and renovations failed to pass in the November election.
The board discussed four potential scenarios, as well as heard student testimony about how satisfied middle school students are with their campuses and specific problems they have with their campuses.
The first scenario was referred to as remediate and return, said Greg Bonewald, the district’s assistant superintendent.
It would involve the district doing everything they can to make Stroman Middle School functional again, including mold removal and plumbing and HVAC repairs, so students may return to it. This would be the district returning to the status quo from before the start of this school year, Bonewald said.
The second option was referred to as reduce, Bonewald said.
Using this option, the district would reduce and restructure middle schools to become three traditional middle schools and a reduced size STEM campus at Liberty. The STEM campus would be a school of choice and serve 100-150 students per grade level.
This option would involve rezoning, and would likely require temporary buildings to be installed at Howell and Cade middle schools in order to handle new students since the campuses are already reaching capacity, Bonewald said.
The third option is called reorganize, Bonewald said.
This would involve reorganizing Liberty Campus to become a traditional middle school, not a STEM school. This option would mean the district would need to relocate the non-Stroman students away from Liberty Campus. They would also need to install new facilities at Liberty Campus because it lacks facilities like a band hall, library and computer lab.
The fourth option was called restructure, Bonewald said.
“This is an option the board actually heard a citizen share,” he said.
This option would be an approach that changed how the district operated its middle schools. One middle school campus would serve all sixth grade students, a second would serve all seventh grade students and a third would serve all eight grade students.
With the restructure option, Liberty would serve as a reduced-size STEM campus that would be a pure school of choice with 100-150 students per grade level.
Coast estimates are not yet connected with any of the potential scenarios.
By the end of the meeting two board members preferred the remediate and return scenario while five preferred the reorganize option.
The board will continue to examine the options discussed moving forward.
Also at the meeting, Tammy Sestak, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability, presented findings from a survey of district middle schools.
Only 35% of Stroman students surveyed said their campus environment encouraged them to learn, Sestak said.
Complaints from Stroman students included long walks to classes in the elements, not having a library, better protection and security and simply having money.
“More money because my school can’t find one place to stay because of money,” one student’s complaint read.
When asked what single improvement would be best, one Stroman student was blunt.
“Having an actual school would be better than anything,” the student’s response read.
