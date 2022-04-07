The Victoria school board expects a selection committee to meet with architects who will design the Mission Valley bond project later this month.
The committee hopes to meet with candidates on April 18, with a recommendation coming at the school board meeting scheduled for April 21, assistant superintendent Greg Bonewald said at a special board meeting Thursday evening. Two board members will sit on that selection committee.
The board selected board members Tami Keeling and Margaret Pruett to serve on the selection committee, with Kevin VanHook serving as an alternate.
Also on the board will be Bonewald; Eric Amsler, the principal of Mission Valley Elementary School; John Urbano, the district’s director of maintenance; a few members of the district’s central office staff; and one or two members of the district’s bond oversight committee.
District voters approved a $25.8 million bond proposal to build a new Mission Valley School during a November bond election.
The bond oversight committee is an independent advisory committee made up of 14 community members who will provide transparency in the use of proceeds from the bond sales, according to the district website.
“Just for clarity, this is not two board members going on a bond oversight committee,” Keeling said. “This is a totally separate committee for selection.”
Also at the meeting, the board approved a charter for the bond oversight committee.
The charter is a set of rules for the committee to abide by, Bonewald said. The committee’s first meeting will be Monday.
