Victoria’s school board approved Thursday night the selection of Rawley McCoy & Associates as architects for the Mission Valley Elementary School bond project.
A total of 10 architecture firms bid for the project, and a committee made the selection from the top four candidates, said Assistant Superintendent Greg Bonewald.
“We were blessed to have many experienced firms that responded,” Bonewald said.
Selecting a candidate was not an easy task, he said. A district committee met for approximately six hours on Monday before deciding to recommend the firm for the project.
Board members Tami Keeling and Margaret Pruett served on the selection committee, with Kevin VanHook serving as an alternate.
Also on the board were Bonewald; Eric Amsler, the principal of Mission Valley Elementary School; Mission Valley Elementary School teacher Joycelyn Drozd; John Urbano, the district’s director of maintenance; a few members of the district’s central office staff; as well as Tray Ballard and Brian Morris, members of the district’s bond oversight committee.
The board also gave approval for Superintendent Quintin Shepherd to move forward with finalizing a contract with the architectural firm.
Trustee retirementThe meeting was also the final one for VanHook, who is retiring and not seeking reelection.
Kathy Bell and Theresa Klacman are seeking election for Board of Trustees District 1. Election day is May 7.
ExcellenceAlso at the meeting, the board voted to nominate Shepherd for the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year.
