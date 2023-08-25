CUERO — Efficient and effective, that was Cuero Friday night in its season opening 41-7 victory over El Campo at Gobbler Stadium.
The entire course of the game could have shifted at the end of the first quarter. El Campo's (0-1) sophomore quarterback Ridge Spenrath, who got the start after Texas Tech commit Oliver Miles was sidelined with an injury, connected with senior receiver Jake Samaripa for 59 yards to get down to the Gobbler 3-yard line.
The Cuero (1-0) defense responded with four straight stops to keep the Ricebirds off the scoreboard and swing the momentum its way.
"That was big, not being able to get in," El Campo head coach Travis Reeve said. "Credit to them, they made a nice stop there and for us you know it stopped our momentum early."
Reeve, the head coach for the Gobblers in their 2018 state championship season, made his return to the sidelines at Gobbler Stadium Friday night, this time as a visitor.
"For sure there were some nerves, some of our seniors know (Reeve) and we had to work through some first night varsity jitters," Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said. "I think they handled it really, really well and we're super proud of them."
The very next play from scrimmage was Cuero senior quarterback Mason Notaro scampering for 51 yards down the sideline to get the Gobblers out of the shadow of their own end zone and into Ricebird territory.
Cuero quickly moved into the red zone and on his first touch of the game, junior running back Kenneth Jackson took the ball up the middle for the opening score of the game which opened the floodgates for the Gobblers.
That touchdown was the first of four in the second quarter. The Gobbler defense would get a quick stop, and with the ball back, Notaro had back-to-back runs of 14 and 16 yards to get Cuero inside the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Notaro got into the end zone on a quarterback sneak to put the Gobblers up 14-0.
Cuero again forced El Campo to punt, and on the third play with the ball Notaro would find Day'ton Varela down the home sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.
Up 21-0 the Cuero defense would get in on the action, on third-and-14 the Ricebirds ran up the middle hoping to run down the clock, but junior linebacker Jace Gamez ripped the ball out and took it 16 yards for another Gobbler touchdown to make it 28-0 heading into halftime.
"I think we kind of just settled down and we started picking up some of their blitzes," Fikac said. "We handled their pressure and then Mason made some big plays and it was really nice to get going there in the second quarter."
Coming out of the locker room the Gobblers kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter. On fourth down from the El Campo 5-yard line the Gobblers decided to go for the touchdown and Notaro found senior receiver Daylon Gibbs in the corner of the end zone to make it 35-0.
The Ricebirds would get on the scoreboard in the ensuing drive. Spenrath found senior receiver La'Darian Lewis deep down the middle of the field and he outran the Gobbler defense for a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Cuero would not give the Ricebirds any hope, however. On the next play from scrimmage, Jackson would run to the left, get down the sideline, make two Ricebird defenders miss on his way to a 72-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on a dominant week 1 victory.
"We always know we can wear teams down," Notaro said. "It's just a battle of attrition out there, just wearing them down. We set ourselves back on those first two drives and we just had to lock in and focus and not play around and that's what we did."