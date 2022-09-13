Bill Lopez dedicated his entire life to serving and helping others.
In his retirement, he was a transformative presence in Yoakum.
Lopez, died of lung cancer Sept. 8 at the age of 90, leaves behind a legacy of kindness and service to his fellow man that family and friends won't forget.
Born in Edna in 1932, Lopez joined the U.S. Air Force after high school. He was stationed in Denver and Korea and earned the rank of sergeant.
During this time, he met his wife Bonnie Jean Wyatt and he truly began to give back.
While in Korea in 1951 Lopez met a young orphan who touched his heart to a point that he and his wife tried to adopt the child, Lopez's daughter Cindi Ellison said. The U.S. Government said no to the adoption, but he remained in touch with the child for years afterward.
Upon returning to Denver, Lopez continued to serve the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter.
After the military, he worked as a sales representative for a major tire company until 1969.
Lopez and his family then return to Edna where he went to work in the oilfield as a roughneck. He eventually became operations vice president of Padre Drilling in Corpus Christi, a position he held until his retirement in the 1990s. Upon retirement, he moved to a family ranch near Yoakum.
It was here Lopez made his lasting legacy through the Yoakum Chamber of Commerce and the Yoakum Rotary Club, dedicating his remaining years to serving his community.
"He's always had a heart for service, but when you work for a drilling company there isn't much time to do much else," said Sherry Hutchinson, Yoakum resident and Rotary membership chair. "When he got to Yoakum I think he wanted to do as much as he could."
In that time he spearheaded several projects both in leadership positions at the Rotary Club and the Chamber. This includes a wheelchair project where the club donated 250 wheelchairs to the club's sister city in Mexico.
He also worked with the development of the M.C. Jamison Youth Center, said Norman Manning, Yoakum resident and Lopez's friend.
He was most proud of the Jameson Center, because it helped provide kids a place to go after school to do their homework, study and keep out of trouble, Manning said.
"That center is still helping people today," he said.
When it came to the wheelchair project, he was able to raise more funds than anyone else combined, Hutchinson said.
Lopez gave his complete heart and all his time to the Yoakum community and it is a better place for it, she said.
"Our club will struggle in his absence," Hutchinson said, noting that in the six months leading up to his death, Lopez, despite how much pain he was in made sure things continued on without him tasking 15-20 people to do all the things he did.
"He was a pillar in the community," she said.
Lopez was always kind to those around him and set an example for others to follow including Yoakum Mayor Carl O'Neil.
"He knew everyone in town and was a great mentor to me allowing me to follow him around," said O'Neil, who has been a volunteer with the chamber for many years. "He appealed to everyone and had a knack of turning things around no matter the circumstances."
Lopez was a man of honesty, integrity and a Yoakum icon, he said.
Lopez also made time to serve on the Yoakum Memorial Hospital board and as the Yoakum Heritage Museum executive director.
However, it will be an adjustment for Lopez's family as even into his late age he did everything he could to support his family, said Lopez's daughter Patricia "Pennie" Whitehead, 70.
One memory that sticks with Whitehead is how her father took care of her mother Bonnie when she was dealing with her own lung cancer diagnosis. She recalled how when her mother struggled to swallow, her father would help by feeding her soup with care and love in his eyes.
Whitehead's mother died in 2005.
Lopez was diagnosed with lung cancer in December and chose to get chemo treatments despite concerns from his family, Whitehead said. They thought they would have more time with her father before he died.
"Who do we go to now? I've had my dad my entire life," Whitehead said. "Every time I had a major decision in my life I would ask him for advice and without him there, it's going to be difficult."
He is survived by his five children, Patricia "Pennie" Whitehead, Cindi Ellison (Eddie Roy), Lindy Jansky (Lonnie), of Ezzell, Robyn Munroe (Will), of Las Vegas, son, William (Billy) Lopez Jr., of Yoakum; seven grandchildren, Dusty Trungale, Bryon Takahashi, Brett Ellison, Mandy Frank, Michael Ehlers, Marissa Lopez and Reille Lopez; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Mickey Lopez (Marcia), of Bastrop, and Jimmy Lopez (Brenda), of Edna; brother-in-law, Wayne Elder, of Victoria.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie Lopez; sisters, Katherine Jo Lopez and Joyce Lopez Elder; and brother, J.D. Lopez.