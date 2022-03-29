Major economics projects could be on their way to the Crossroads.

Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, provided an update on several projects at a weekly partnership meeting organized by the VEDC.

The first of these was the Newmark regional strategic plan, he said, which is a study analyzing assets throughout the region and how Victoria can take advantage of them. Titas also discussed two large-scale projects that could come to the region.

The information provided by the Newmark study will give an idea as to what Victoria County should do moving forward in an economic sense, Titas said.

"They'll be looking at all of our assets in the region and all of our attributes and what we look like, and take that information and see where do we fit, where are some opportunities for us and how can we maybe better position ourselves than we already are," Titas said.

VEDC is now participating in the study with nine counties from Matagorda to Gonzalez, Titas said. The organization is using the study to network with other counties and establish themselves as an economic leader in the region.

"What's happening in the world of economic development is it's so competitive," Titas said. "It behooves us to try and pool our resources together so that we know that we're giving our best shot at opportunities."

An example of this regional cooperation comes from a South Korean company looking to establish a blue ammonia-processing plant in Calhoun County, Titas said. That plant is seen as a $1.5 billion project.

The project being "right across our county line is going to have huge benefits for Victoria," Titas said. "There will be 1,500 temporary construction workers. There will be a large employment base at that facility and they're not all going to live in rural Calhoun County. They're all going to have wages where they're going to want to go Target, they're going to want to go to H-E-B, they're going to want to go to the mall."

The other projects Titas discussed were two plants that would process light and heavy rare earth materials. These plants would be in Victoria and Calhoun counties, he said.

The plants would be in Texas and near the coast, he said, making the Crossroads region a perfect location to help ship the materials.

The light processing plant is a $60 million project and the heavy processing plant is a $140 million project.

Victoria hosted a site visit for one of the plants last week, Titas said.

The rare earth materials processed at plants like these are used in everything from cellphones to fighter jets, Titas said.

Having these rare earth processing plants established in the region is important because the U.S. has fewer processing plants than mining operations focused on rare earth materials, Titas said.

"Victoria could be established as a hub or the place in the United States that keeps this vital cog of our economy functioning and processing," he said.