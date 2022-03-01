Challenger Kenneth Sexton beat incumbent Clint Ives for the Republican nomination for Victoria County Precinct 4 commissioner.
Ives conceded to Sexton around 10 p.m. after 100% of Precinct 4 unofficial results were reported. Sexton, of Inez, took 50.4% of the vote, while Ives, also of Inez, finished with 49.6% of the vote.
It was complete elation for Sexton's household upon learning of his victory, he said.
“I’m very pleased with the results and how the vote turned out. It was really tight, it was a real nail bitter, but of course, we came out on top.” Sexton said. “(Ives) called me and conceded and I’m looking forward to serving all the people of Victoria County.”
Sexton credits his campaign focusing on talking directly to the people of Precinct 4.
“Hard work, knocking on doors, calling people, getting our message across, it resonated with the voters,” he said. “We worked really hard in the last 90 days to make this happen.”
The results are in line with what he has been saying, that people are ready for a change, Sexton said.
Ives trailed by four points in early voting and believed the results would turn around early in the night, but came up short.
“We’re disappointed with the very tight loss, but certainly congratulate Mr. Sexton on his victory,” Ives said. “I look forward to working with him the next few months to help introduce him to Victoria County.”
As for why he lost, Ives couldn’t provide a guess as to what led to the result.
“Who can predict elections,” Ives said. “You run your race. You give it your all and see what happens.”
Ives is uncertain if he will continue in politics after losing his commissioner seat as it’s too early to tell if he will.
Sexton, an Inez resident and Victoria native, said his character and running his own ranch construction company gives him the experience necessary to be the Precinct 4 commissioner. With his character he plans to bring transparency to the commissioner court, he said.
As commissioner, Sexton plans to address drainage issues in Precinct 4 through a drainage study with the drainage district. Much of Precinct 4 struggles with flooding when it rains, he said.
He also plans to go around to every county facility and meet every employee in the county once he has taken office.
Sexton describes himself as an open person and wants to talk to everyone not just people in management positions. Sexton promises transparency and accountability and is hoping to make Victoria County an even better place to live.
Sexton has previously founded and developed the homeowner association for River Oaks Townhomes in College Station, where he served as its vice president for five years and its president for two years.
Ives, who was first elected in 2011, said his time running construction crews prior to becoming commissioner of Precinct 4 helped prepare him for the position. It gave him the skills to manage people and budgets. He also spoke to those who held the office prior to running to understand the position better so he could hit the ground running, as the administration side of the position has a high learning curve, he said.
As commissioner, Ives put an emphasis on improving much of the infrastructure of Precinct 4, as much of it was aging. The precinct had 68 miles of gravel roads, three to five times more than the other precincts of Victoria County, he said.
He put an emphasis on public safety, making sure the Victoria County Sherriff’s Office is properly funded, with the commissioners court significantly increasing the office’s budget since he took office.
He is working to make sure the health department has the resources it needs as he finishes out his term, noting that the pandemic showed the necessity for a modern health department.
If he was reelected, Ives planned to continue to seek improvements to his precinct and the county’s road systems utilizing federal and state assistance to maximize the county’s ability to meet its infrastructure needs without having to go to the taxpayers. He also plans to continue to support law enforcement and the health department to maximize both their service ability.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.