A lawsuit against the estate the late attorney Patrick Cullen was unsealed by District Judge Stephen Williams on Sept. 12 following questions by the Victoria Advocate and attorneys over whether proper procedure was followed when the case was sealed.

The suit, which was first filed Sept. 2 and sealed the same day, accuses Cullen of engaging in sexual misconduct with a woman identified in court records as Jane Doe. The woman was a minor at the time.

No document detailing the reason for the order that sealed the case for 10 days was ever issued. Nor are there records of a notice of hearing or a hearing on whether the case should be sealed, according to the Victoria District Clerk's Office. The lawsuit was sealed after verbal direction from Williams prior to the Labor Day holiday, according to the clerk's office.

The only record of case being sealed is an entry in the case docket stating, "Case sealed per Judge Williams." There was no reason noted for the judge's order.

The Advocate reached out to Williams' office for comment but no comment or response was provided.

State law notes a judge has to give the public notice before a hearing on a case is sealed temporarily or permanently, said attorney Bill Aleshire, who provides services to the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. Proper procedure was not followed under Texas Rules for Civil Procedure Rule 76a for the sealing of court records, he said.

The rule states case filings are presumed open to the public unless a specific, serious and substantial interest which clearly outweighs that presumption and any probable adverse affect that sealing will have upon the general public health or safety.

"Sometime we see these rules, and they are seen as a inconvenience, but they are there for a reason," Aleshire said.

The hearing process is designed as a way of eliciting comment from the public, particularly the media, and that transparency in judicial records is a constitutional right under the First Amendment, he said. These rules allow the public to make sure the judiciary is serving the people's interests.

With the case now unsealed, the judge may have seen he didn't follow proper procedure and reversed course, which was the right decision, Aleshire said.

The case is in the 24th Judicial District Court and the judge assigned to the case is listed as District Judge Jack Marr.