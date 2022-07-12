The Victoria school board’s first meeting after Michael Kuhrt’s resignation lacked the fireworks that some expected, but comments from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd shed more light on the details of the ex-deputy superintendent’s hiring.

Kuhrt resigned on Monday after he and the district faced blowback over his controversial history as the Wichita Falls school district’s superintendent. He has called the criticism “defamatory.”

The district was prepared for a standing-room-only showing at the meeting after an automated text message was sent calling for residents to “demand the resignation of both Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and the VISD School Board” at the meeting.

It was unclear who was behind the automated messages, but similar demands were made on social media after Kuhrt was hired.

However, the rumored protesters did not appear. There were only four public commentators, most of whom criticized the board’s role in the hiring process and called for trustees to resign to scattered applause from the audience.

After the meeting, Shepherd said he believed the administration’s interview committee did their “due diligence” during the hiring process.

“Questions were asked to all the references, reference tracks, background checks, criminal history checks — all of those things that are required by policy. We did all of that before coming forward with the recommendation to the board,” he said.

This process included “at length” discussions about the Wichita Falls district’s budget deficit and staff cuts, and answers to the committee’s interview questions were “satisfactory,” Shepherd said.

The administration and the board did review the details of the interview with Kuhrt, he said, but he suggested the board might not have had as much information about Kuhrt as he and the interview committee did.

“My suspicion is, given that we went through the full interview process with him, that I probably had a bigger, broader picture than I could communicate to them in the time that we had,” Shepherd said.

He also said the district was reviewing its administrative structure and was not planning to hire a replacement deputy superintendent until at least after the beginning of the school year.

However, Shepherd emphasized that under the district’s administrative organization, the deputy superintendent position plays a crucial role in duties like leading the district’s bond oversight committee.

That role is being split between Shepherd and district Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer.

The official business of Tuesday afternoon’s meeting was for the board to approve hiring a slate of campus-level administrators, including some vice principals.

Only District 3 Trustee Brett Baldwin voted against approving the hires.

“I hope at some point that in this day and age in the state of Texas and around our nation, the difficulty finding personnel, that at some point that it is addressed … and I appreciate the creativity and things that are going on in trying to do what we can with this administration, but the process still, I think, we need to look at,” Baldwin said.