Victoria County commissioners will hear from Sheriff Justin Marr on the influx of undocumented immigrants during Monday's Commissioners Court meeting at 10 a.m.

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said because the federal government was not taking care of illegal crossings at the Texas-Mexico border, counties were left to pick up the work. As undocumented immigrants continue to venture into Texas from Mexico, the situation is becoming more difficult to deal with, Zeller said.

"The problem is the federal government is not doing its job," Zeller said on Friday. "It's been left to counties to do."

Zeller said Marr will explain the situation to the Commissioners Court about how his office is being affected by the increase in immigrants.

For more than a year, the Biden administration kept in place at the U.S. southern border a Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed the United States to quickly expel migrants to their country of origin or Mexican border towns while they await word on legally crossing the border. On April 1, the administration announced the policy would end on May 23, giving U.S. officials time to prepare for what they expect will be an increase in migrant arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A federal judge in Louisiana this month ruled the policy would remain in force while he considers a challenge to Title 42 by more than 20 states wishing to prohibit the administration from rescinding the policy. Title 42 comes from a 1944 public health law to prevent the spread of communicable disease. It was implemented in March 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC order empowered border enforcement agencies to remove migrants crossing into the United States, including those hoping to apply for asylum, which is their right under U.S. law and international treaty. The law was an effort to diminish COVID-19 infections. With that policy set to end on May 23 if U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays changes his mind, problems should increase for local governments, Zeller said. Because Victoria has a well-staffed sheriff's office, it has not been as difficult to deal with as it has for some of the smaller counties with fewer law enforcement officers, Zeller said.

"In typical Texas counties, it's just a sheriff and a handful of deputies," he said. "It creates a challenge."





