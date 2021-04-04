Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr will give a presentation to local officials on human trafficking in the Crossroads at Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
Since the start of this year, county deputies have responded to eight incidents in which illegal immigrants considered potential human trafficking victims were detained and transferred into the custody of Border Patrol agents, according to this week’s agenda packet.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
