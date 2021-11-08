The Victoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "probable homicide" in the 10,000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 236 in Mission Valley.
The agency received a report of a shooting in that block at 10:40 a.m. Monday and is now investigating a homicide at that same address, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin.
In a Facebook post, the agency said "there is no active threat or impending danger to public safety as some social media posts suggest."
Vehicles from the Sheriff's Office were stationed at the end of a driveway leading onto a property down the road from the Mission Oaks subdivision Monday afternoon. Law enforcement vehicles could also be seen entering and leaving the property periodically.
Further details, including the number and identify of any victims, as well as any potential suspects, were unavailable as of 1:30 p.m.
"The investigation is fresh," Franklin said. "We are working diligently."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.