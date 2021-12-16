ARLINGTON — Shiner was seeing double, but enjoying the view.
The Comanches wrapped up back-to-back Class 2A, Division I state championships with a convincing 47-12 Class 2A, Division I state final win over Hawley before a crowd of 10,103 on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.
Shiner ran its winning streak to 30 games, while finishing the season at 16-0 and winning its fourth state title and consecutive state championships for the first time in school history.
“It’s just amazing,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “You get into the grind of things and you don’t look at that. When you sit back and look at what these kids were able to accomplish and what the other coaches and the work that they put in to accomplish. I can’t be grateful enough for the players and the coaches and our community because it’s a group effort to be able to do something like this.”
The Comanches took a 21-12 lead into halftime before shutting out the Bearcats (15-1) and breaking open the game in the final two quarters.
Shiner limited Hawley to a net of 36 yards and a minus-3 yards rushing in the second half, led by linebackers Eli Fric, the the game's defensive MVP, who had 5 tackles, including two for a loss and an interception, and Bech Bishop, who had a team-high seven tackles.
“We knew No. 1 we were going to have to stop their running game,” Boedeker said. “That would get them into some passing situations to where we could help our secondary out a little bit because we worried about the matchups back there at times. Our kids adjusted to the speed of the game and I thought we did a good job of filling our gaps and making things bounce outside and making big tackles on the edges.”
Shiner’s offense overcame the loss of two fumbles in the first half and was led by brothers Doug and Dalton Brooks and quarterback Drew Wenske.
The Comanches rushed for 419 yards, and Wenske completed 6 of 7 passes for 110 yards and a 22-yard touchdown to tight end Tyler Bishop.
“They’re special,” Hawley coach Mitch Ables said of the Brooks brothers. “You know. I watched a little bit of film, and I had to turn it off and get some Tums. I watched a little more and had to get some more Tums. They’re dynamic and they’re special, and they’re hard to tackle. They’ll be playing on Saturday one day and maybe Sunday before you know it.”
Doug Brooks carried 16 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns, including a 28-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Comanches some cushion at halftime. He put the finishing touches on the win with a bruising 79-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“We trusted our line and found a hole,” said Doug Brooks, who was named the game's offensive MVP. “We did what we were told to do.”
Dalton Brooks rushed 31 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns, and caught three passes for 63 yards.
“You’ve got to run hard. You’ve got to run physical and that’s what we did,” Dalton Brooks said. “You’ve got to have those small runs to have the big runs and that’s what kept us in the game.”
Along with Fric, Ryan Peterson and Dalton Brooks had interceptions for Shiner.
“It feels great,” Fric said. “It took a lot of hard work and effort. It puts a tear in my eye to know my last game is a back-to-back state championship.”
The Comanches graduated 24 seniors from last year’s state championship team, but Boedeker never doubted the ability of this year’s team.
“Last year, we had 20-plus seniors on our team. So we naturally had the leadership,” he said. “This year, we had 11 and 11 really good ones. We had a lot of young ones we had to bring along to get under the Friday night lights for the first time. That’s not easy, especially when we demand to play at a high level.
“We were able to build," he continued. "We talked about from Day 1 all the way to before we came out for the game today was how we did it this year. We had to be patient and couldn’t get them rattled too early. We had to take it one game at a time and all we asked them to do was get a little better each week. Don’t look at the big picture yet just look at this week and how important practice is and then let’s go see how much we improved on Friday nights. They kept that going all year and this is why we got the results was their work ethic.”
