SHINER — Shiner could not find anything that worked against East Bernard on Friday, dropping its final non-district game of the season 49-6.
The tone for the game was set on the Brahmas' (2-2) first drive. Seven of the first eight plays were runs right up the middle and East Bernard moved right into Shiner (0-4) territory.
Shiner held the Brahmas to field goal on that drive, but minutes later, after a failed Comanche fourth down attempt the Brahmas found the end zone to go up double digits.
Throughout the rest of the first half the Comanche defense was able to hold up, only surrendering a field goal in the second quarter.
It even looked like the Comanche's were going to head into the locker room with the momentum. Junior quarterback Carson Schuette found senior running back Trace Bishop for 38 yards down the Shiner sideline to put them at the East Bernard 5-yard line with under a minute left in the half.
The Comanches would proceed to gain one yard on the ensuing three plays before Schuette was sacked by Brahmas' senior linebacker Cannon Goudeau to end the Shiner threat and send the game into halftime East Bernard 13, Shiner 0.
"We're right there with some momentum, able to get it into a one possession game and then we weren't able to get it into the end zone, we got to find a way to get it done," said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker.
Shiner's defense kept them in the game in the first half, but was unable to keep the Brahmas contained when the two teams came out of the locker room.
East Bernard scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions in the second half to turn a 13-0 scoreline into 35-0 with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
After doing most of their work on the ground in the first half, the Brahmas turned to the air to spark the offense after halftime. East Bernard's senior quarterback Clayton Fajkus completed just one of four pass attempts for 12 yards in the first half. In the third quarter Fajkus went 6/6 with 138 yards and three touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
"Defensively it still comes down to our tackling," Boedker said. "The kids are playing hard, they're trying to get to the right spot and we'll go back and look at some things, but it's about us, there's some things that we're not getting done correctly."
East Bernard would add two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the first on a tipped pass from Schuette which was intercepted by Goudeau and returned 37 yards for a touchdown. On the ensuing drive Shiner would fumble and the Brahmas would take just one play to add to their lead with junior running back Malik Thomas running it into the end zone from 28 yards.
The Comanches would get on the scoreboard late, when sophomore running back Drake Cerny ran up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:27 left to close out the final non-district game of the season.
"It's definitely disappointing, we basically got our tails whipped tonight on both sides of the ball," Boedeker said. "That's a good East Bernard team over there, but I definitely thought we did not play the way we were capable of playing."