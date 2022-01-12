The Shiner Independent School District will be closing Friday for a strategic four-day break to deal with increased absences among staff and students, officials said Thursday.
The announcement comes one day after the Victoria school district reported a surge in positives tests and Refugio’s school district announced it will be closing to clean the campus.
The surrounding Crossroads school districts are all dealing with varying COVID-19 situations after students and staff have returned from the winter holiday, but with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, many are hopeful they’ve seen the peak of the current surge.
Shiner’s school district had 81 students absent Wednesday with 15 due to COVID-19, said Shiner Superintendent Alex Remschel.
“We have a hodgepodge of viruses going on right now,” Remschel said, citing illnesses like flu, strep throat, cedar fever and others as causes for the number of absences. “It’s really a lot of different things that are causing this, not necessarily COVID.”
With the student holiday coming up it was decided to do the closure on Friday so as to allow students four days so to al- low the virus and other diseases to run their course whether it be coming down or getting over what they have, said Remschel.
“We just saw the numbers progressively grow during this week, so we needed to take some type of action to try to slow that,” Remschel said.
The closure will not affect the current school calendar, he said
“January and February were always tough before COIVD, and now when you throw that into the mix, that’s just another thing that causes some to miss school for students,” Remschel said.
Other districts in the area are weathering a surge of new COVID-19 cases, but many district leaders in the Crossroads are hopeful about the future.
“We’re limping along. If we make it through (Thursday), we should be fine,” said Cuero Superintendent Micah Dyer. He said many staff are returning to work after battling COVID-19 and other diseases themselves.
Cuero’s school district is currently running at about 80% of its staff and student populations, said Dyer.
“We’re in the peak of the surge right now.” said Dyer. “We’re going to see numbers trickling off pretty fast here. Anything you read about it or heard from doctors, this (omicron COVID-19 variant) is highly contagious, runs really quickly through a population and disappears.”
Victoria’s school district is hopeful this is the case as well as they saw a decline in positive tests for both staff and students after they reported the previous weeks’ surge.
Wednesday, Victoria’s school district had 17 staff members test positive and 62 new student cases, bringing the total staff and student cases to 128 and 340, respectively, marking a slight decline in positive tests, said Sherri Hathaway, Victoria’s school district risk manager.
The district is waiting for the COVID-19 spike to start trending down and hopes this decline is the start of it, Hathaway said.
The leadership of the area districts praised parents, teachers and students for how they’ve handled the surge.
Edna’s school district has seen a minimal amount of cases with 0.02% of the student population testing for COVID-19. Madalyn Maresh, the district’s assistant superintendent praised the parents for how they’ve communicated to the district throughout the pandemic, making sure their children don’t fall behind on their work, testing and quarantining when the need arises.
Larry Nichols, Colhoun County school district superintendent praised the teachers as well for how they’ve handled the surge covering for each other and helping schools carry on operating.
“Teachers are the heroes here,” Nichols said.
