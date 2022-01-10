A Shiner man led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lavaca county Sunday evening.
Shiner police officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors, and when the man tried to leave officers attempted to stop him, Shiner Police chief Kevin Kelso said Monday.
The man then led police on a chase through Lavaca County and into Yoakum, Kelso said. There, the man struck a marked Yoakum police cruiser with his vehicle.
The man then returned to Shiner, where he was finally taken into custody at his home in the 200 block of West Sixth Street, Kelso said.
The man was taken to Yoakum Community Hospital for evaluation, Kelso said. The hospital in Yoakum recommended that the man be taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, and he has since been admitted there for further evaluation.
Charges have yet to be filed, Kelso said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.