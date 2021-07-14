After more than year in the position, Shiner’s police chief was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, city officials said Wednesday.
At the conclusion of the city’s July 7 council meeting, council members voted to place Shiner Police Chief Zachary Kramer on a 14-day, with-pay suspension while an internal investigation is conducted, said Councilman Chris “Bucky” Boehm, who also serves as police commissioner for the city.
"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
