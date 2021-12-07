SHINER — With practically all 2,192 residents of Shiner in attendance at the Comanches' playoff football game in Victoria — a 55-14 win over top-ranked Refugio — the evening of Dec. 2 was a particularly quiet one for the town's police department.
The morning after the game, Shiner Police Chief Kevin Kelso, who took the reins at the department in early October, cruised past Shiner's new water tower, which reads "Home of Champions" between the logos of the Comanches and the St. Paul Cardinals, who took home their fourth consecutive TAPPS Division IV state title the following day.
During a 22-year career with the Victoria Police Department that saw him rise to the rank of captain of operations and a 10-year stint as Seguin's police chief, Kelso grew accustomed to handling a higher call volume than Shiner's department tends to see — especially come playoff time.
The new, quieter role has allowed Kelso to emphasize what he loves most about policing: community engagement.
Whether it's visiting a Rotary Club meeting or simply stopping in at a convenience store for a cup of coffee, Kelso has relished the chance to get to know his neighbors in Shiner.
"That's what it's about, is building relationships, building trust," he said. "You're not just absorbed in call after call after call. Our officers know most everybody in town."
Kelso took over the top job in early October following the departure of former Police Chief Zachary Kramer, who resigned in August. His resignation came after the City Council suspended Kramer following a July meeting where a Shiner police sergeant expressed concerns about his approach to the job.
Kramer, who had spent more than 14 years with the police department, subsequently filed a lawsuit against city officials alleging that they had retaliated against him and violated the Texas Whistleblower Act.
Having grown up in Gonzales and worked in departments elsewhere, Kelso is a newcomer to town. But his family has longtime roots in the area, starting with his great-great-grandparents, who settled in Shiner after immigrating from Germany.
In fact, his grandparents are buried in the cemetery that sits beside the town's new water tower.
During his tenure in other nearby law enforcement agencies, Kelso became friends with the chiefs in Hallettsville, Yoakum, Wharton, Gonzales and Luling, among other agencies, which will benefit public safety in Shiner, he said. Some of those agencies also have plans to conduct trainings jointly.
"I kind of had a little network in this area anyway, so it's very comfortable being here," Kelso said. "If I need something, I can reach out to any of those agencies and in just a phone call or a text, I can get whatever I need."
Former Victoria Police Chief Bruce Ure oversaw Kelso for four years before working under him as a deputy chief in Seguin.
In an interview Monday, Ure praised Kelso for his "blatant honesty" and "absolute professionalism," as well as his diligent approach to community engagement.
"He's very, very bad at sitting in an office," Ure said of Kelso. "Unfortunately, there's a lot of traditional police agencies out there that believe driving around in a patrol car is policing. Kelso is the first to tell you that's not even close."
During Kelso's tenure as police chief, the Seguin Police Department was one of the lead agencies in a statewide gang interdiction operation. The 18-month investigation, which involved coordination with state and federal agencies, led to at least 20 arrests and the seizure of cash, firearms and drugs with an estimated street value of over $790,000, according to media coverage.
Kelso combines that high-stakes experience with a willingness to do the little things, according to Ure.
"One day, I called him up in Seguin to discuss some issues," Ure said. "He had to go work at Sonic that day to hustle meals out to cars because it was a fundraiser. How many police chiefs are going to do that?"
That helps explain why overseeing a half-dozen officers in Shiner, compared to the 110 officers who reported to him when he was a captain in Victoria, has come so easily to Kelso.
"The community here, it's been pretty phenomenal," he said. "Shiner tends to keep people pretty close."
(1) comment
What editor let Mark bury the lede?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.