Ranch Hand, a Shiner-based truck accessories manufacturer, was recently acquired by Lippert, an Indiana company that builds products for RVs, vehicles and manufactured homes.
Jason Kaspar, CEO of Kaspar Companies, the fifth-generation Shiner company that moved Ranch Hand from Boerne to Shiner in 2001, said Ranch Hand employs roughly 210 people at its facilities in Shiner and Beeville who work in fabrication, design, marketing and management.
