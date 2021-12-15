ARLINGTON — Shiner's fans have not taken anything for granted the last two seasons.
After every win, and especially every playoff win, fans, friends and family members crowded the sidelines to take pictures with almost ever player on the Comanches' roster.
It's no exaggeration that the entire town of Shiner was at the regional final game against Refugio, and they were in force again for Wednesday's state championship victory against Hawley.
The Comanche faithful saw Shiner accomplish something its never done before, win back-to-back state titles.
"It feels great," said Shiner's Eli Fric, who won Defensive MVP against Hawley. "It took a lot of hard work and effort and it really puts a tear in my eye to know that, my last game, we won back-to-back state championships."
Fric, like every other player on Shiner's roster, grew up watching the Comanches.
For Fric it was watching Dadrian Taylor play running back for the Comanches. For others it was watching the 2013 state runner up team. All had dreams of wearing the purple and gold.
"Whenever we'd come out here on Friday nights when we were kids, we'd come on the practice field and we'd play around because we wanted to be like the guys on the field that were doing it for real," said Shiner's A.J. Patek.
Most of the current players were born around the time Shiner won state in 2004.
Shiner continued to have great teams over the next decade and a half, making the playoffs every year, but those Comanche teams never reached the pinnacle of winning a state title.
"When you're younger, you learn what teams you like and which teams you don't like," said Shiner's Tyler Bishop, a senior. "Example, Refugio, Mason, all them. Back then it always was a little bit of a push though, that when I get there, I'm gonna do better. I'm gonna try to get what they couldn't."
Shiner got its monkey off its back with its regional final win over Refugio in 2020, its first playoff win over the Bobcats in school history.
And even after defeating Post to win its first state title in 16 years, Shiner's seniors still had their sights on a return trip.
"In the offseason, yeah, we'd just won a state championship, but all I could think about was bringing another one home," Patek said.
After years of heartbreak, the Shiner community was not about to miss the Comanches shot to clinch history, contributing to a 10,000-plus crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Shiner's seniors refused to settle, and they never did, capping off a 30-game winning streak with Wednesday's 47-12 championship victory over Hawley.
It's a title that creates a legacy for the school and the community of Shiner.
"It means a lot," said Shiner senior Doug Brooks, who received Offensive MVP against Hawley. "We do it for ourselves partly, but for the town and for the team is a bigger part of the goal."
"The community means everything," Fric said. "It just helps us get better as a team and then takes it on to the next generation of players."
While the players were rushed to the post-game press conference, unable to linger on the field, head coach Daniel Boedeker said it would be a happy bus ride home knowing what his players had accomplished.
"I definitely can see it's gonna be pretty, pretty crazy up in Shiner," Bishop said. "I mean, never done before, paving history. Just couldn't compare it to anything else."
