The deadline to submit comments for a ship channel environmental study has been extended two weeks, the Public Affairs Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed.

Those interested in the environmental assessment for the Matagorda Ship Channel expansion project now have have until midnight July 16 to send their comments to the Corps' Galveston District.

Comments can be submitted via email and U.S. mail.

By email:

By U.S. mail:

ATTN: RPEC-MSCIP

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Galveston District, P.O. Box 1229

Galveston, Texas 77553-1229

The Corps plans to release a final draft of its supplemental environmental impact statement by the end of next year, officials said in June. If completed, the ship channel project would allow larger cargo ships to maneuver through the channel.

Capt. David Adrian, presiding officer of the Matagorda Bay Pilots, has said the Matagorda Ship Channel is the most dangerous entrance channel in the U.S. when currents are taken into account.

Jeff Pinsky, the Corps' environmental compliance chief, said in a meeting last month that the purpose of the study would be to help the Corps determine construction methods that minimize impacts to the natural environment.

“Any time that we dredge, we have to find an area and review the impacts or potential effects of placing the dredge material wherever it will go, so that we can expand our channel,” Pinsky said.

In a letter to an Army Corps official dated June 15, environmentalist and Seadrift native Diane Wilson requested a 60-day extension. Wilson also asked the Corps to hold an additional meeting for non-English speakers, since translators were not provided during a public meeting the Corps hosted in Port Lavaca last month.

Wilson joined a coalition of environmental groups last year in a lawsuit against the Army Corps, which had published an environmental study for the ship channel expansion in 2019.

The plaintiffs said the Corps had underestimated the environmental impacts an expansion project would have on oyster reefs, seagrass beds and sea turtle habitats. There were also concerns about resuspending buried mercury from a Superfund cleanup site.

The Corps announced last month that it would restart the process of creating an environmental assessment, after it withdrew the one the environmentalists had sued over.