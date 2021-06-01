The new Shipley Do-Nuts location will mark the franchise’s return to town after not having a location in Victoria for more than a decade. The exterior was painted by workers preparing to open the location on May 25.
Longtime doughnut shop worker Ou Taing is a morning person, and with his next Shipley Do-Nuts store in Victoria he and his staff will continue serving up fresh, hot doughnuts and kolaches.
Shipley Do-Nuts’ return to Victoria in about mid-June will be the first time the brand has been in Victoria in 10 years. The doughnut shop at 2601 N. Navarro St. will be one of four franchise stores between Victoria and Houston that Taing, of Brenham, owns.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
