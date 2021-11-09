Three men were killed in a Monday morning shooting in a Mission Valley subdivision, Victoria County officials said Tuesday.
The men were pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 10000 block of Farm -to-Market Road 236 in northwestern Victoria County, said Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace John Miller. It was unclear Tuesday how the men were connected to the shooting.
Miller declined to release the identities of the men, deferring further questions to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin said investigators on Tuesday are awaiting preliminary autopsy results to confirm and release the identities of the men. Franklin declined to say whether authorities have identified the men.
“We are waiting for the autopsy,” he said.
Franklin said there were no other suspects as of Tuesday in the investigation other than Emilio Miguel Macedo, 32.
Peace officers arrested Macedo at gunpoint after he led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Mission Valley that ended in a one-vehicle crash in DeWitt County, said Chief Deputy John Garoni, DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred in the 1200 block of McArthur Street, south of Cuero Municipal Park, after Macedo lost control of the pickup while trying to avoid a spike strip laid by police, Garoni said. The pickup driven by Macedo rolled over and struck a utility pole.
Franklin declined to answer questions about a motive, whether a weapon was recovered from the scene and Macedo’s connection to the three men found dead, citing the ongoing investigation.
“There is not much that can be released right now as we work to put all the pieces together in the investigation,” he said.
Macedo was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substances 28 — 200 grams, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records. The last three charges were filed in DeWitt County as a result of the pursuit.
Garoni said about 106 grams of Xanax pills found in a bag, which investigators think Macedo threw outside of the vehicle during the pursuit, were recovered from the roadside.
Macedo is a resident of Fort Worth, according to jail records.
Macedo was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Tuesday on bonds totaling $2,075,000, according to online jail records.
