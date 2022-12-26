Cars flocked to the parking lots of the Victoria Mall, Target and Walmart for half-off sales and post-Christmas gift shopping on Monday.
Angela Robinson, whose family owns Popcorn Plus inside the mall, was in line at James Avery Artisan Jewelry, waiting to have new charms added to her daughter's bracelet.
"You have to get in line shortly after the store opens or else you might be waiting for a while," Robinson said.
Most of the mall stores open for business Monday welcomed in customers beginning at 11 a.m. Dillard's, one of the department stores anchoring the mall, had a 50% off sale on various holiday-themed décor.
Cindy Hickl drove to Dillard's from Blessing in Matagorda County, which is around 60 miles away. Hickl purchased decorations for her daughter's new pink, blue and leopard print Christmas tree theme.
"I bought leopard print ribbon and stockings, and pink ribbon and ornaments," Hickl said. "Now there's more things to add to her tree."
After leaving Dillard's with her themed materials, Hickl said she would go to the Hallmark store to see what is on sale there.
"This is a tradition I do every year with my Mom," Hickl said. "We go out to stores after Christmas, just looking for sales."
Hickl said she would return to the Victoria Mall Dillard's on New Year's Day, hoping to find discounts on coats and boots.
According to Robinson, foot traffic inside the mall appears to have decreased this year.
"I think people were itching to go out and use the extra money they earned from the stimulus checks," Robinson said of last year's crowds. "My family's business did really well last year."
The mall was not the only place offering sales to after-Christmas shoppers. The Target store on Zac Lentz Parkway also had a clearance sale for holiday items.
"There are usually more gift returns tomorrow than there are today, so today is more about the Christmas clearance and the shoppers who come in with gift cards," Target store manager Josh Vega said.
The Blacshke family brought a Target gift card with them on Monday.
"We're looking at some LEGO sets and Pokémon games," Mike Blaschke said.
Not everyone inside Target was shopping for more Christmas toys. Clara Assed was searching for pots and pans for her kitchen.
"I may look around at more places to see what they have," Assed. "I really wanted to get out of the house today."