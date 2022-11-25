Crossroads shoppers were undeterred by the weather and their family time the day before and turned out for Black Friday sales in Victoria.
There were lines waiting to get into stores for holiday shopping, but unlike the day’s reputation for crowds and confusion shoppers said they felt safer hitting the aisles.
At Target on North Navarro Street, some shoppers got up at 2:30 a.m. Friday just to be there when the doors opened.
Moulton Resident Krystle Michna, 41, and Hallettsville Sara Michna, 34, were among the early birds to first enter Target when the doors opened at 7 a.m.
For the sisters-in-law and the friends who joined them, all dressed up in their own Black Friday-themed clothing, the time shopping is a tradition they’ve engaged in for years, with the shopping and time together a way to destress for the holidays, they said.
“We like to find good deals. We bargain shop a lot,” Krystle Michna said. “We usually go into each store three to four times before we head home.”
Over the years, the crowd that goes shopping on Black Friday has changed, they said. This sentiment was echoed by Target store Manager Josh Vega.
“Things have changed drastically since I started nine years ago with Target,” Vega said. “We don’t do much of the security prep like we use to do, because we don’t have a lot of crowd-management needs. A lot of it is making sure we have stuff stocked on the sales floor and making sure all the sales are visible and all the ads are up. It’s predictable now.”
Target had 93 people show up when the doors opened on Black Friday, he said.
“Earlier years, when I started here, it was a line wrapped around the building,” Vega said.
With the inclusion of more digital options through the holiday shopping period and being well stocked, the shopping experience for customers has improved, he said.
In recent years shopping early has grown more prevalent, accounting for 83% of holiday shoppers last year alone, according to a survey by Austin-based RetailMeNot. Online shopping was the No. 1 option noted.
For many shoppers, the Black Friday deals were more about taking the logistical advantage that shopping on Black Friday presents, compared with online.
Mother and daughter Holly Sutton, 49, of Victoria and Ashley Schuenemann, 29, of Port Lavaca tried to get shopping done early, but were missing out on out-of-stock items.
In one instance, they tried to buy a big playground set from Academy Sports + Outdoors prior to Black Friday, but it was sold to someone who bought it online before they could get there.
With the state of the economy and supply-chain issues impacting stock, they felt Black Friday would be their best option to get what they were looking for this season.
Over at the Victoria Mall, shoppers were out in force on Friday morning trying to get their shopping done before the rain became a factor to consider that afternoon.
At the mall, Palacios resident Naomi Magel, 76, participated in her first Black Friday shopping sale in a few years at T.J. Maxx, with some of her visiting family.
There aren’t many large shopping options in Palacios, so she and her family traveled to Victoria to take care of their holiday shopping and save on shipping, Magel said.
Magel hadn’t participated in Black Friday for a few years because she didn’t feel it was a safe environment, but with how shopping during the holidays has changed she felt much safer this year, she said.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
