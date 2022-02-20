For the past few weeks broiler contestants have been raising their chickens as part of the Victoria Livestock Show competition.
However, for one first-time contestant the competition provides a chance at bragging rights over her older sibling.
Violet Boeing, 9, is a first-time competitor in the Victoria Livestock Show when it comes to broilers but this isn't the first time she's seen the chickens.
When she was younger Violet saw her older brother raise broilers for the Refugio Livestock Show and place as high as third one year. That inspired her to try her hand at it.
However, despite the competition being larger in Victoria than Refugio, Violet's aim is to finish one place higher than her brother's highest finish.
"I just want to get second," Violet said so she can hold bragging rights over him when he comes home to visit from Coastal Bend College.
But unlike when her brother competed in Refugio, there are both unique challenges and advantages to deal with for Violet.
This year, contestants in the Victoria Livestock Show have their chickens for seven weeks as to opposed to the normal six weeks putting each contestants husbandry skills to the test, said Katherine Schneider, Victoria Livestock show market broiler chairperson.
In that time, the Boeing family have seen their 50 chickens go from small adorable chicks in a pen inside their Inez home, to those few plump birds that survived ready to be sold at the show.
The biggest challenge of which was making sure they stayed warm to survive through the early days and with the cold snaps, Violet's father Dan Boeing said.
When the chicks were in their pen inside the house the family used heat lamps to keep the temperature at 90 degrees, Boeing said. As the chicks got bigger, they were moved to a shed outside where they had to maintain a temperature of 70 degrees.
This was particularly challenging as cold fronts moved through South Texas. Not only did the shed have to be insulated properly, but there was the added tasks of making sure the shed door doesn't let in a draft and running multiple heaters continuously in the shed, he said.
One advantage Violet has over her brother however is that the Victoria show gives contestants significantly more chicks than Refugio.
When her brother was competing, it came down to the wire in terms of having enough chickens to choose from, their father said.
While Violet hasn't named her chickens, she has grown close to them even developing a favorite one which has a noticeable bald spot on top of its head.
When the time comes, Violet will take her favorite bald chicken along with two others to the livestock show competition to be judged.
Once the judging is done Violet's chickens will be sold. Unlike some exhibitors, she's ready for the moment when they, as she put it, "take them away and turn them into chicken nuggets."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.