Showing hogs is a family affair for the Robles clan.
All four of the family's children — Dailynn Zarate, 18, Daidree Zarate, 16, Collin Robles, 16 and Cody Robles Jr., 11 — are experienced in the realm of show hogs, and their family has been raising the animals for some time now.
"My grandpa showed steers in the 50's, and then my dad started showing in the 70's, and I started showing in the 90's," said the kids father, Cody Robles. "Now my kids show."
Each Robles child started showing in the third grade, Robles said.
The family raises their pigs for about seven months, Robles said. The hope is that the animals reach a hefty weight of 260-280 pounds, with the minimum show weight being 230 pounds. One pig stepped on the scale and registered just 214 pounds, but is expected to gain an average of 12-15 pounds a week to reach show weight.
The early days of raising the animals are the most difficult, Daidree, a junior at Victoria West High School, said.
"The hardest challenge is breaking the pig," she said. "Training it how to walk the way you want it to walk. And then once you have that then it's easy."
The Robles family has more than two dozen pigs in their barn, and as they raise them they're able to slowly weed out the ones they'll show, the kid's father said. Around 16 of the pigs will likely be shown.
The competitions are a way to have a good time around like-minded people, Collin, a sophomore at Victoria East High School, said.
"It's just fun when you go to shows and hang out with friends," he said. "Being around a bunch of people that are doing the same stuff as you, it's just fun."
The competitions are serious, though, and Robles said his children often compete against one another in the same pig weight class.
Cody Jr., a sixth grader at Cade Middle School and the youngest Robles, is up for the challenge of taking on his siblings.
"My challenge is winning grand," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.