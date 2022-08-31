Cassi Bales has been entertaining drivers on Rio Grande Street for years, dancing on the sidewalk while twirling her pizza sign.
Oftentimes, she strums the sign like an air guitar. A group of motorcyclists joined her band once — so infectious was her enthusiasm — keeping rhythm on imaginary drum sets while stopped at a nearby intersection, she said.
Another time, a man selling tamales across the street from her joined in, playing the guitar on his hat, spinning it around and jamming out.
"Seems like a pleasant person," she said on Monday.
Bales, 39, of Victoria, spins and strums the Little Caesars Pizza advertisement sign outside the restaurant at 1301 E. Rio Grande St. most evenings. She said she enjoys the job because it jives well with her playful energy.
She has been at it for seven years and is amazed by that longevity because she said she never expected to be out with the sign in the first place.
"It started out that I had nothing else to do a few years back, so they wanted me to go outside with the sign," Bales said. "So, I made it my thing and just starting twirling, then listening to music or Creepypasta and whatnot."
Bales stands on Rio Grande near the intersection with North Laurent Street. She said most drivers honk in approval as they pass by her.
"I try to get semis to honk, too," she said. "It's people that make it worthwhile. I've had customers tell me that I am the reason they come by. That warms my heart."
Bales said she has lost the sign to a gust of wind a time or two. She only hit a passing car once, "square in the front," she said. The driver was relatively good-natured and gave her sign back when the initial shock of it wore off.
Bales attributed her success at entertaining on the street to her personality, which exudes youth.
"I'm 39 going on 40, but personally I feel like a big kid," she said. "I still have kid tastes, for crying out loud."
That might explain her affinity for listening to Creepypasta.com stories, which are fun, ghoulish horror stories available online.
One Creepypasta.com fan described the stories Monday evening as "slightly disturbing tales that warn you about the unknown." Childhood campfire stories may come to mind.
Bales' self-described childlike frame of mind also might explain her optimistic outlook.
"People are respectful and kind. But one has to be respectful and kind in turn," Bales said. "Everyone has been very sweet and honest with me."
Bales' boss said everyone at the Little Caesars store loved her from the moment she was hired on.
"She is a great employee. She's always energetic and courteous. She is also really reliable and has only called in sick one time since we hired her in 2015," Hussain Virani, operating partner and manager, said. "Everyone loved her from the first time she came to work. She's a real go-getter and always has a positive attitude."
Bales said her favorite part of the job is the freedom to listen to music and stories, and to just move around.
"My favorite parts of the job are the Creepypastas I listen to. Sometimes I think about gaming or crafts, anything that can spark the imagination, really," she said. "You know what? Albert Einstein said, 'Imagination is more important than knowledge.' Also, it's great exercise. I don't have to worry about any gym membership, that's for sure!"
Bales' only fault, it seems, may be that she is a fair-weather twirler. She won't go out in the rain, she said, and she waits for it to cool off before heading out with her sign.
People can catch her show on clear days in the cool of the evening.
