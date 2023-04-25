The new coffee shop at Riverside Church goes beyond serving a cup of Joe.
Sip & Shine Café, which opened in March, is a nonprofit striving to provide opportunities to people with disabilities.
"Our passion and our heart is to employ people with special needs to help them find value and purpose in the workforce," founder Dawn Rivera said.
Rivera, who once served as a job skill instructor in the Victoria school district's special education program, said the inspiration for Sip & Shine comes from her Christian faith, her compassion for people with disabilities and her appreciation for the "mom and pop" coffee shop.
"God put those three passions for me. It opened up a door for me to open up a café and coffee shop, where I can help people get jobs," Rivera said.
In addition to the espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, americanos and macchiatos coffee lovers are familiar with, Sip & Shine also serves up baked goods, iced and hot tea, electrolyte-rich "refreshers" and three flavors of protein smoothies — strawberry, mixed berry and strawberry banana.
"It's a great place to study and to meet with friends," Rivera said. "Bible studies are also great to have here."
Sip & Shine also recognizes people who made time to care for others even as they navigated their own health issues, like the late Murph McKnight, who was known for calling people every day to see how they were doing.
"They're kind of why I do what I do now," Rivera said about the specialty drink namesakes.
Beginning May 20, a completed mural on what Rivera calls the "social media wall" will be filled with drawings of the people and places commonly seen in Victoria, such as Brother Gary Moses and the 12-story One O'Connor Plaza downtown. Rivera said the art comes from the mind of 14-year-old Grant Saucedo.
The Victoria community should stop by Sip & Shine to support the causes Riverside Church cares about, Rivera said.
"It helps fund our local Night to Shine and our quarterly Respite Night, which is a time for people to drop off their kids or young adults with special needs and leave them with us. We do fun activities and eat while the parents or caregivers go do whatever they want, like a spa day," Rivera said.
Sip & Shine is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Starting in May, the café will serve food and drinks from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.