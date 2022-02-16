Hailey Urban, 16, has always wanted to be a pageant contestant.
From watching “Toddlers & Tiaras” to walking in mom’s shoes and dresses, the desire has always been there, and for the last six to seven years, she’s been going through the controlled chaos of pageants with the support of her mom, Amy Urban, and her younger sister, Avery Urban, 13.
However, unlike previous years, Hailey won’t be alone in the Queen Victoria pageants. After years of prodding and begging, she signed up her sister Avery for the Junior Queen Victoria pageant.
For years, Hailey has been prodding Avery to compete in the pageant after she has supported her through all the competitions. Despite the chaos around the pageants, Avery has seen the hair and makeup, picking out clothes, the interviews, walking and in one case the derailment of one entire reign because of the pandemic. Hailey’s positive energy eventually wore Avery down.
This year, Hailey got Avery to finally go.
“Fine, if you want me to do it, go ahead fill out an application,” Amy Urban said, not knowing that Hailey would take Avery seriously and actually do it.
“It’s a pretty big deal for her that she’s competing,” Hailey said. “I pretty much told her. I didn’t ask. I was like ‘I filled out the paperwork. I turned it in, and you’re competing.’”
Hailey previously won Junior Queen Victoria in 2020 right before the pandemic and wanted to pass the crown to her sister in 2021 but to no avail. However she is happy to have Avery with her this year because they support each other through the pageant, Hailey said.
For her first pageant, Avery is somewhat nervous about competing after seeing her sister shine over the past few years.
“I’m not very good at walking in shoes, so I’m scared I’m going to fall,” Avery said.
The competition will be throughout the day Saturday, with contestants interviewing with judges in the morning, wearing outfits for the competition, including Western wear and evening gowns, introduce themselves to the crowd, walking and answering a final question.
Avery feels confident she can do well, but the interview is an area of concern because she’s not as polished as her sister, Avery said.
With Hailey competing in the Queen Victoria Pageant and Avery in the Junior Queen Victoria, the controlled chaos of preparing for not only the pageant but also for the Victoria Livestock Show commercial heifers and 4-H rifle competitions has taken hold.
This is par for the course, however, as they’ve both been very active, particularly Hailey, Urban said.
“Me and my husband always tell her that she could be really good at one thing if she focused on it, but she wants to do five different things,” Urban said.
Oftentimes, the two can be seen passed out in their clothes on their beds from the long days, including the night before the Victoria Livestock Show Parade where at the last minute they put the last few touches on their float for the parade, Urban said.
However, through all of this, the sisters grow closer and bond as they help each other with preparation, Urban said.
They are constantly supporting each other and often practice interviews and their walk while also helping pick out clothes and more.
Hailey is even helping Avery in rehearsal Thursday evening, putting off going to the Sadie Hawkins dance at St. Joseph High School that same night to make sure she’s in the best position to succeed.
The one thing both Hailey and Amy want to see Avery get out the experience is more self-confidence and to open up more.
As for Hailey, as she comes closer to the end of her pageant career, it’s been remarkable to see how she’s grown into the person she is today, Urban said.
“I’m not a pageant mom,” Urban said, but learning with her and watching her grow from the experience has been a joy to behold as she’s got older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.