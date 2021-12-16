BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are reviewing missing persons cases in the region after finding skeletal remains in abandoned van in Bloomington.
About 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, residents in a home at 142 W. Eighth St. called authorities after discovering the remains in a long-abandoned, immobile vehicle on their property.
An autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office was underway Thursday, but they had yet to identify the remains, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday.
Franklin said the sheriff’s office is reviewing missing persons cases in the region to determine whether the remains could belong to any of them. However, until the remains are identified, people with relevant information should call the sheriff’s office, he said.
“It is too early to tell if it may be one of our missing persons ... We are still working on a John Doe, Jane Doe basis,” he said Thursday. “Any tips or information can be a big help.”
Franklin said the remains appeared to have been there “for some time.” At the home, investigators could not determine the gender or age range of the remains.
Those questions, Franklin said, will likely be answered by the autopsy.
Franklin said there was no indication of foul play as of Thursday. However, that could change as the investigation proceeds.
Authorities do not think there is any ongoing threat to the community.
Franklin said the residents who called authorities were moving homes that day and discovered the remains in the vehicle when hitching it up to move.
The vehicle, a silver Honda Odyssey minivan, was parked next to the home. A search of the remains and the vehicle did not yield any identifying information, Franklin said.
The residents who made the discovery are cooperating with the sheriff’s office, Franklin said.
The Honda was removed from the property after 10 p.m. Wednesday when sheriff’s office investigators finished their work at the home.
