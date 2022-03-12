SkyWest Airlines wants to stop serving Victoria Regional Airport and 28 other small communities, but the federal government says not so fast.
The 90-day notice of intent given by the airline, which operates in a codeshare agreement with United Airlines as United Express to Victoria, is a formality that airlines serving Essential Air Service communities must do. The U.S. Department of Transportation has the authority to approve or reject the notice.
On Friday, the federal agency rejected the request, according to a news release from the agency.
SkyWest must continue to serve Victoria until a new air service can be selected and approved by the USDOT and the new service has made the transition to the new airport, explained Lenny LLerena, executive director of the Victoria Regional Airport
“It is important for the flying public to understand that a 90-day notice does not mean that SkyWest will cease operations when the 90 days arrive,” he said Friday. “My recommendation is for flyers in the Crossroads community is to continue to support our services, book flights from Victoria, and support your local airport as a high number of enplanements will become crucial to attract a future carrier to our community.”
The USDOT has begun the search for replacement air service. Initial requests for proposals are expected in about 30 days, according to its news release.
In making its request, SkyWest said it was pulling out of the small communities because of the industry-wide pilot shortage.
Th shortage is caused by a combination of older pilots who are retiring and pilots who were furloughed during the early months of the pandemic choosing not to return to work now that air travel is increasing, Llerena said.
“In this climate where all airlines are experiencing the same shortage of pilots, it would not be surprising if SkyWest continues to operate through the end of the year or until such time a replacement airline is ready to assume service,” Llerena said.
County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday the county is committed to keeping air service in Victoria. The Victoria County Commissioners Court will receive an update on the situation during its 10 a.m. Monday meeting.
The county has asked SkyWest for a meeting to discuss the options, Zeller said.
SkyWest began air service to Victoria in November 2020. Its contract is set to end Oct. 31, 2023. It originally offered 12 round trip flights a week to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. On Feb. 1, in a cost cutting move, the early morning flight was discontinued, leaving two flights a day from Victoria to Houston and two flights back to Victoria.
In 2021, 6,608 people flew from Victoria to Houston. Through February, an additional 941 have used the service.
Llerena explained the number of enplanements reflects only the number of people leaving Victoria. The true number of people using the service is about double the enplanement numbers, counting those who fly from Houston to Victoria.
