Cougar Wolf, who founded TransNation earlier this year, talks about his organization, which provides support to the LGBTQ community in Victoria, as well as their allies. He also was selling small packets of home-produced chicory-pecan coffee made by his wife, local performer Catt Wolf, who entertained crowds at a Small Business Saturday event in DeLeon Plaza.
What does the Grinch, video gamers, a nonprofit that helps veterans, a candlemaker and Gary Moses have in common?
They, along with hundreds of shoppers and dozens of vendors, all were at a Small Business Saturday event in DeLeon Plaza, the first such event in Victoria. But not the last, organizer Tina Goodner said.
"For first year, it's great," said Goodner, who owns Socially Awkward Media.
She said she'll do a few things differently next year, mainly logistics and placement of vendors and power.
Moonside Macaron co-owner Jorge Vazquez wasn't complaining. A regular at the Victoria Farmers Market on Saturday mornings, he went a different way on Small Business Saturday.
"I guess I kind of wanted to switch it up," he said. But with Small Business Saturday — which took place all around Victoria, Texas and the nation — "it kind of just meshes."
That's definitely the case for Dollie Twomey, who was at DeLeon Plaza selling homemade candles and soaps under the name Taste of Poison Creations — taken from her favorite song, Halestorm's "Familiar Taste of Poison."
Her business is small, but growing, because of her focus on customers. "All of our candles are made with a soy-based wax," she said. "And all of our scents that we use for them, they're all natural. So there's no harsh chemicals or anything. I use soy based candles because I have a dog, and the paraffin wax and stuff is too dangerous for dogs so I want to be safe."
Her venture is so small, work is done at home, Twomey said.
"Our soaps we make, they're made with either coconut milk or with goat's milk, because I think any other soap base, like the glycerin soap, it leaves like an oily texture on your skin. And I prefer, you know, not feeling like I've been oiled up afterwards."
Another small businesswoman, Laura Morkovsky, makes every element of her silver, copper and beaded jewelry, down to the posts for her earrings. She said she spent over a year making the goods for sale on Saturday in DeLeon Plaza.
Her business, Silver Oak custom jewelry, is all handmade. "I handwork the silver from sheet or wire," she said. "A lot of work actually goes into it."
Amanda Boyd and Jessica Keller Started their business not long ago and said business is booming. Sometimes shooting, or maybe beeping and exploding.
They were at the event with their "Rolling Video Games" trailer, where kids or adults were able to play games on the fly.
They also have a video game club with classes based on age and bring the trailer and games to party events — or festivals.
At DeLeon Plaza's gazebo, Dr. Seuss' Grinch was posing for pictures, but his heart did not seem to be two sizes too small, not at all.
Hudson Leita, 4, was excited to visit one of his favorite book characters on Saturday and posed for a few photos in his own Grinch costume. Other children, too posed with the character, as did local celebrity Gary Moses, who shook hands with the Whoville villain.
Cougar Wolf, who founded TransNation earlier this year, had information handouts about his organization, which provides support to the LGBTQ community in Victoria, as well as their allies.
Goodner also invited the military support group Mission 22, a nonprofit with the goal of cutting down on the number of veterans who take their own lives. When the group formed, said Texas state leader Aimee Hayduke, 22 vets a day were committing suicide. But that number, she said, is up to 42 a day now.
"Mission 22 is a veteran nonprofit," she explained. "It was created back in November of 2013 by a couple of Green Berets who got tired of seeing their buddies take their lives. So they started this nonprofit to raise money to create programs that are free for our veterans and active duty."
Goodner said she was happy to help. She'd seen representatives of the nonprofit elsewhere and invited them to her first-ever event.
Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com
