Megan Winkenwerder, playing Pinocchio, performs during dress rehearsal Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. “Pinocchio Commedia” is the theater’s first performance since having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play opens on Friday. For a photo gallery with this story go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
Michelle Winkenwerder, playing Pulcinella/the puppet master, acts on stage during dress rehearsal of “Pinocchio Commedia” on Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. Winkenwerder also directs the play.
Brianna Sofka, Pedrolina/the donkey, right, performs a scene with Michelle Winkenwerder, Pulcinella/the puppet master, and Jo Caka, Columbina, during dress rehearsal of Pinocchio Commedia Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Megan Winkenwerder, playing Pinocchio, performs during dress rehearsal Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. “Pinocchio Commedia” is the theater’s first performance since having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play opens on Friday. For a photo gallery with this story go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
Michelle Winkenwerder, playing Pulcinella/the puppet master, acts on stage during dress rehearsal of “Pinocchio Commedia” on Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. Winkenwerder also directs the play.
Brianna Sofka, Pedrolina/the donkey, right, performs a scene with Michelle Winkenwerder, Pulcinella/the puppet master, and Jo Caka, Columbina, during dress rehearsal of Pinocchio Commedia Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
SHINER — “All tongues be fast frozen, for our play — it has begun,” said the masked, checkered-pants-wearing Arlecchino, played by Pat Egan, his voice echoing around the near-empty theater.
As the cast of “Pinocchio Commedia” embarked on its second dress rehearsal of the rollicking production, a classical Italian twist on the familiar story of Pinocchio, the Gaslight Theatre was nearly empty. But on Friday, the seats are expected to fill once again as Shiner’s dinner theater hosts its first play since the pandemic put plays on pause over a year ago.
Megan Winkenwerder, Pinocchio, right, performs a scene with her mother Michelle, Pulcinella/the puppet master, during dress rehearsal Monday night for Pinocchio Commedia at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Megan Winkenwerder, playing Pinocchio, performs during dress rehearsal Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. “Pinocchio Commedia” is the theater’s first performance since having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play opens on Friday. For a photo gallery with this story go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
Michelle Winkenwerder, playing Pulcinella/the puppet master, acts on stage during dress rehearsal of “Pinocchio Commedia” on Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. Winkenwerder also directs the play.
Brianna Sofka, Pedrolina/the donkey, right, performs a scene with Michelle Winkenwerder, Pulcinella/the puppet master, and Jo Caka, Columbina, during dress rehearsal of Pinocchio Commedia Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Megan Winkenwerder, Pinocchio, right, performs a scene with her mother Michelle, Pulcinella/the puppet master, during dress rehearsal Monday night for Pinocchio Commedia at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Megan Winkenwerder, playing Pinocchio, performs during dress rehearsal Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. “Pinocchio Commedia” is the theater’s first performance since having to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play opens on Friday. For a photo gallery with this story go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
Michelle Winkenwerder, playing Pulcinella/the puppet master, acts on stage during dress rehearsal of “Pinocchio Commedia” on Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre. Winkenwerder also directs the play.
Brianna Sofka, Pedrolina/the donkey, right, performs a scene with Michelle Winkenwerder, Pulcinella/the puppet master, and Jo Caka, Columbina, during dress rehearsal of Pinocchio Commedia Monday night at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.