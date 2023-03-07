Rising temperatures invite snakes in the Crossroads to be more active.
There are some precautions residents can take, but local experts said there is no need to worry about a venomous snake invasion.
Snakes, like Rumple Snakeskin, a ball python living at the Texas Zoo, are moving around more often now that the wintry conditions have made way for spring.
"Usually 75 and 80 (degreees) above, you see snakes constantly. That's when they start emerging out," Katlyn Irwin, an education manager at the zoo, said, "Anything below 75, that's when you see less activity."
During winter, snakes are in a state of brumation, Irwin said. Their heart rate slows down to a point where it seems like they are dead.
Warmth from the sun energizes snakes, according to Jessica Coleman, who runs Lumpy Lizard, Poultry and Exotics Rescue in Edna. Snakes like to find refuge underneath plants.
"I tell people to keep their property clean because snakes like hiding," Coleman said.
Snakes may also venture into the tiny holes in the wall that rats and mice fit into, Coleman said. It is the consumption of rodents that make snakes an "important part of the ecosystem."
"Without snakes, we would have a lot more rodents around," Coleman said.
Coleman said around 75% of the calls she gets from people claiming to have found a cottonmouth — a venomous snake—turn out to be a nonvenomous creature.
Western diamondback rattlesnakes in the Crossroads do carry venom, but they will not cause any harm as long people avoid them, Coleman said.
"Western diamondbacks are reluctant to bite. We are predators to them because we outweigh them," Coleman said.
Shannon Barron, a wildlife biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Victoria County, said the poisonous venom of rattlesnakes is used to stun smaller animals, but it is certainly possible humans could be the recipient of a nasty bite.
"Even though venom is used for prey items, snakes will use it as a defensive mechanism if they feel very threatened and they are not able intimidate a perceived predator with their rattle," Barron said.
Coleman, who removes snakes from homes in Victoria, Edna and elsewhere around the Crossroads, said mistakes are made when people try to take matters into their own hands.
"People get bit because they're trying to kill it," Coleman said. "The best thing to do is just to leave it alone."
Barron said a person should remain calm, immobilize the wound and seek medical help immediately if they are bitten by a snake.
Irwin, the educator from the Texas Zoo, said snakes typically do not know when they are hurting humans.
"Snakes are not malicious by nature," Irwin said. "It's just a matter of people not knowing their snakes very well."
Coleman said the most common snake she has seen in the Crossroads is the rat snake. Rat snakes, which are not venomous, are sometimes confused with a venomous snake.
"People call to say, 'There's a snake in my bathroom.' A lot of times it is just a rat snake," Coleman said. "Rat snakes get in a lot of predicaments."
Rat snakes can be a little tricky once in a while, Irwin said, because they like to mimic venomous snakes in order to protect themselves from harm.
"Sometimes they will pretend they have a rattle," Irwin said.
Irwin is not the person who would be terrified to see a snake in her house. She has a pet ball python.
"She is probably one of my favorite pets I've ever had," Irwin said. "I absolutely adore here."