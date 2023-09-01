Solar energy projects are popping up throughout the Crossroads, just as demand for power across the state continues to rise.
The manager of the state's power grid, known as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, told residents to conserve energy six times from Aug. 24 Aug 31, including a span of four consecutive days.
ERCOT issues conservation appeals when the grid is in danger of reaching emergency conditions which could lead to power outages. The agency said in a news release Aug. 30 Texas had set 10 energy-demand records this summer. The unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 megawatts was set on Aug. 10.
This summer, solar power has accounted for around 15% of the grid's daily energy mix, according to data from ERCOT.
With new solar projects in development in Victoria, Goliad, Jackson and Wharton counties, even more power from the sun could be added to the strained Texas grid.
A solar farm off Farm-to-Market Road 710 near Ganado is expected to lunch operations this fall, just months after Enel North America first announced the project in April.
At its highest capacity, the site could generate over 200 megawatts of solar power and store up to 80 megawatts of energy through a system of batteries. Reed Wheeler, the site manager for the project, said the solar farm would add resilience to the grid and help maintain affordable energy rates for customers.
"The battery energy storage system of the project can store electricity when demand and prices are low, then discharge that electricity when demand and prices are high to help maintain balance on the grid, prevent grid emergencies or blackouts, and keep energy prices affordable for consumers," Wheeler said in a prepared statement.
Wheeler said the solar generation aspect of the facility can accomplish a similar goal.
Meanwhile in Victoria County, Swiss-based Advanced Power is looking to expand its American solar energy portfolio east of U.S. 77, where a facility is scheduled to start up sometime next year.
Known as Oriana Solar, Advanced Power's planned operation would produce up to 235 megawatts of energy, enough to power around 34,000 homes.
Company spokesperson Janine Saunders said Advanced Power wants to tap into Texas' "abundant" solar resources.
"Since solar energy is typically available on the sunniest and hottest days of the year, solar facilities can produce power when the need for electricity is greatest," Sanders said in a statement.
Another solar farm expected to come online in 2024 is the Red-Tailed Hawk project in Wharton County, managed by the U.S. branch of Spanish company Acciona Energia.
In Goliad County, the Peregrine solar project, where generated energy would go to customers of San Antonio's municipal utility, remains in the works after a new company took ownership of the project, a spokesperson with CPS Energy confirmed.
Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, which had been developing Peregrine on CPS' behalf, was sold by its parent company to RWE Renewables in March.
In 2025, more solar power is expected to go online in Victoria County. Florida-based Vitis Energy is developing an energy center, located at the Port of Victoria, that could generate up to 40 megawatts of solar and store 80 megawatts of power via batteries.
When the project was first announced in February, Vitis said other tenants of the port could use its energy to power their clean energy operations.
“We’ve been wanting to expand our green energy operations into South Texas, and the leadership at the Port of Victoria has been excellent at working with us to develop a site tailored to our needs," Vitis Energy Director of Development William Conoly said in a statement.
Once in operation, solar energy sites can feed local economies in the Crossroads. Wheeler, the site manager for the Ganado solar farm, said the project is expected to generate over $58 million in tax revenue and landowner income during its lifetime.
Funds from the Ganado project could go toward new infrastructure, emergency service upgrades and STEM programs in local schools, Wheeler said.
Some $330 million could be invested in the Oriana Solar project in northern Victoria County, according to Advanced Power, the company developing the project.
"Oriana Solar will benefit the area directly through local property taxes to support the Victoria Independent School District and other community needs," Saunders, the spokesperson for Advanced Power, said in a statement.