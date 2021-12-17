The Victoria Public Library advisory board voted Wednesday to keep 12 contested books within the library collection, but some residents suggested that this isn't the end of their efforts to get "concerning" books removed from the library.
"The 21 books is just a tiny little bit that we were able to review, but there are many, many more books like ("Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human") that we haven't even approached," said Bonnie Cantrell to the board Wednesday. "The entire section needs to be looked at."
However, the residents who requested the advisory board reconsider the books allowed in the library don't seem to be fully in agreement on the type of material they find concerning and believe should be removed from the library.
Cantrell said she wasn't surprised by the decision the board took Wednesday in an interview Friday. She said she didn't think all of the books considered Wednesday were inappropriate or needed to be removed.
"We're really advocating for the children and not against the LGBTQ community," she said. "I feel like the mistake we made was picking some really mild books, when there's a lot worse ones in that section."
Two of the books she mentioned as examples were "Let's Talk About It," a sex education book for teens in the form of a graphic novel, and "Flayed Corpse and Other Stories," an anthology of short story horror comics. Both were brought up during the December meeting, and "Let's Talk About It" was also mentioned during a meeting in November. A formal request for reevaluation has not been submitted to the library for either of the books.
Cantrell said she is not against having books in the children's section that portray LGBTQ characters and their relationships as long as there is not graphic sexual pictures.
"I am disappointed that the LGBTQ people there feel so hated and so like we're trying to destroy them," she said.
But not everyone seems to share her tolerance for LGBTQ books. Many of the contested books were picture books about LGBTQ characters that did not contain any graphic sexual images or descriptions.
In a reevaluation request form, one woman specifically asked the board that "LGBTQ or any type of sexualized books be removed" from the library.
Others wrote in their forms that they were upset with the way some of these books "cause children to accept the gay lifestyle," saying that could "cause much confusion, anger and strained relationships in a Christian home." Another said they were concerned that the books promoted "nonconformity at a most basic level" or would "lead teens in a path that would take away any kind of morality."
In her letter to the board, Lauren Flake expressed concerns that these books could cause children to be more accepting of LGBTQ people and relationships later in life.
"This causes strain on conservative families. I have seen several friends and family members go through the agony of their children selecting lifestyles that differ from what they were raised in," she wrote.
Gay Patek, the resident and grandmother who first gathered people to review books and submit requests for reevaluations, began her efforts during the summer to have books removed from the library after discovering two picture books in the juvenile section that told the story of a transgender kid. She said she has compiled a list of roughly 200 concerning books.
She would not share that list with The Victoria Advocate and could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Since the library director's decision was appealed by residents in September, no new citizen requests for reevaluation of library material have been submitted. Residents initially submitted nearly 43 requests for reevaluation over the summer, all of which were denied by the library director. The decisions concerning the 21 books considered Wednesday are the only ones to have been appealed so far.
"I'm not sure what, if anything, is planned from this day forward," said Cantrell, when asked whether she knew of any plans to submit any more reevaluation requests. "I really don't know what the future holds, but at least the community is made aware ... and at least people will be more aware when they go in with their children to be very cautious and watchful, and for that I'm grateful."
