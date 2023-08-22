The latest Speedy Stop convenience store and gas station in Victoria opened quietly on Monday after months of construction and weeks of preparing the new store for customers.

The new store, at 2009 Houston Highway at the corner with Ben Jordan Street, has some two dozen fuel pumps on the outside.

But inside the 11,660-square-foot building are aisles of snacks and other items, coolers packed with soft and not-so-soft drinks, prepared foods, a serving counter with fresh, hot dishes — and an attached Speedy Stop Spirits store. Fountain soft drinks and fresh coffees with many choices and flavors are on tap as well.

Typical gas station fare, such as air and water filling spaces, are available.

A spokesperson for the company could not be reached on Tuesday.

But in filings with the city of Victoria in July 2022, owner C.L. Thomas Fuels indicated there would be 67 parking spaces, four of them reserved for handicapped parking around the 71-foot by 170-foot building at 2009 Houston Highway.

Struthoff Co., of San Antonio, was listed as general contractor on building permit, which estimated the value at $7.5 million.