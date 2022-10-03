Chances are, it's not pumpkin you're craving this time of year, rather it's the spices that flavor the bland fruit, and the season, for many.
Barbara Crawford travels around Central and South Texas selling her pumpkin-spiced goodies this time of year. She owns Bella Mamma's Biscotti and operates it with her former daughter-in-law, Eve Dobbins. The pair make tasty Autumn treats, but the thought of eating pumpkin made Crawford mimic a gagging sound.
That's because, she explained, there's no pumpkin, a rather bland goopy fruit — yes, pumpkin is a fruit — in pumpkin spices. Pumpkin spices are a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves which are mixed with the pumpkin insides to make the flavoring associated with pumpkin pies, muffins, cookies and other goodies.
If pumpkin treats were made without pumpkin spices, no one would eat them, she said.
Crawford, 65, of Katy, said customers crave her pumpkin-spice treats. She said she can't keep them in stock this time of year. But, she said, it's not the pumpkin they desire, whether they know it or not.
"If you ever taste pumpkin, it doesn't taste like anything," Crawford said. "It actually tastes awful. Somebody made up that combination of spices and there's a certain way of putting it together to make pumpkin taste good. Pumpkin by itself tastes horrible."
A quick reading of "Pumpkin Spice Explained" on the Webstaurant Store Blog clears it up:
"No, pumpkin spice does not contain any pumpkin. Pumpkin spice is usually made from an assortment of spices. That being said, you can add ingredients such as pumpkin puree to your pumpkin spice mixture. The flavors of a pumpkin spice mix complement the flavors of pumpkin, and they even work well with other vegetables such as sweet potatoes and squash."
Betty Crocker's Classic Pumpkin Pie recipe calls for canned pumpkin mixed with cloves, cinnamon and ginger.
One Autumn favorite that rolls out in September is the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks. The drink contains pumpkin puree — mashed and blended cooked pumpkin — and, of course, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove.
A pumpkin latte, without the spice, would take like nothing but a plain old coffee latte, Crawford said.
Any trip this time of year to a Target or H-E-B store gives consumers a wide variety of items soaked with the pumpkin spices.
How about some Pumpkin Spice Oreos? What spices them up is a bit of a mystery, beginning with cinnamon and ending with "other natural flavors." Perhaps they are nutmeg? Or clove? No pumpkin, in any form, is listed among the ingredients.
Switch over to smelling the candles of the season and you'll will run into the same spices.
Take Bath and Body Works "Pumpkin Carving" candle scent: "What it smells like: a sweet, spiced, pumpkin-y shift from cool fall days to dark, spooky nights," the store's website said. Notice that the spices come before the "pumpkin-y."
October is the month of Halloween and it's hard to separate that from the pumpkin, whether it's a pie, a drink, a candle or a Jack-o-Lantern.
The Jack-o-Lantern may be the one pumpkin creation in need of no spices. Just a good tale and a little candlelight keeps him burning.
One of the most famous pumpkins was carried by Brom Bones in Washington Irving's classic American story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."
Brom pretended to be the ghost of a headless Hessian soldier in order to scare his rival, Ichabod Crane, away.
Brom chased Ichabod and hurled a pumpkin — his head — at him, scaring the schoolmaster out of his wits. Ichabod never returned to the town.
All the townspeople ever found, Irving wrote, were hoof prints, Ichabod's hat and the smashed pumpkin.
If they had some pumpkin spices, they could have made a pretty tasty pie, or a latte, for that matter.