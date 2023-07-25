PORT LAVACA — Corn kernels falling from a busted grain bin littered a road but harmed no one Saturday morning, the facility owner confirmed on Tuesday.
The bin, located near the intersection of U.S. 87 and Gin Road, collapsed around 11:05 a.m., according to a report from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Grain bin owner Mark Shimek was not on his property when the collapse occurred, though he was at the grain facility earlier Saturday morning, he said Tuesday.
"I got a phone call about a grain tank exploding," Shimek said. "I don't remember who the call was from."
Shimek said did not know how much corn was lost.
The county sheriff's office controlled traffic on the highway while workers cleaned up the spill, Shimek said.
Around 40 volunteers from various construction companies assisted with the cleanup process, Shimek said. Most of the spilled corn had been removed from the ground as of Tuesday morning.
Shimek said the collapsed grain bin was part of an "old facility."
One grain bin was built in 1959 and another was constructed in 1974, according to a property record from the Calhoun County Central Appraisal District. The CAD record showed Shimek had owned the grain facility since 2015.
Shimek said he did not know if he would replace the damaged equipment.