A Victoria sports card trading shop opened the doors to its new location earlier this month.
Trinity Sports Cards held their grand opening on April 2, owner Nico Esparza, 32, said. They'll continue to offer card packs, single cards and trade days in addition to some new services.
Esparza thought about opening a card shop for about a decade, he said.
"One reason why I always appreciated card shops is that they just create an atmosphere of coming together and sharing something that either people may have in common, whether it's sports or just collecting something that may have a piece of history attached to it," he said.
Esparza did his homework before opening the shop, his wife and co-owner Mai Vang said.
"My husband did his research," she said. "For years, he would just research sports card shops, and he would be telling me, 'There's no sports card shop in Victoria. We need one.'"
The shop officially opened in their previous location in Dec. 2020, Esparza said.
Before moving to their new location, the sport card shop operated in a shared storefront with It's Over 9000 Comics and Cards, Esparza. They eventually decided to move into their own location mainly due to a difference in operating hours because the comic shop was open much later.
"We still support each other," Esparza said. "It's not like we had a downfall." Esparza said that he is a longtime friend of the owner of the comic shop, and that the best case scenario would see the two businesses located beside each other.
At the time the shop opened, sports were in a lull period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports enthusiasts looking for some sort of outlet for their interests found renewed interest in sports trading cards, and the hobby exploded.
Esparza mentioned that one of the biggest signs of increasing interest in the hobby was the rising price of a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card. The card was always sought after, he said, typically selling for around $30,000 if it was in good condition. During the pandemic, however, the price of that card steadily rose until one sold for $100,000. A few months later, a handful of them sold for nearly $1 million each.
"The hobby has come down from that," he said. "Right now that card in general is sitting around $350,000, but we're never going to see that card go for under $100,000, which you never would have said three years ago."
While none of the cards that have passed through Esparza's hands have been worth quite that much, some do carry that weight in sentimental value. He said he's had Allen Iverson rookie cards that, while worth just $30-$35, are cards for one of his favorite players and that he cares for a lot. He's also had a 1964 Topps Willie Mays card, which he said was an "iconic card to have."
That's not to say there aren't cards of value in the shop. A LeBron James cad in the shop could sell for $1,500, employee Luke Sevier, 19, said. They also have Patrick Mahomes card that could potentially sell for tens of thousands of dollars. A recent Heritage Auction saw a 2017 Patrick Mahomes rookie card sell for $49,200.
Ignoring the single cards, card packs can also be fun to buy and then open, Sevier said.
"The second you pull (a card), maybe even a $50 card, not even super crazy, the next time you come to buy a pack you just think about that $50 card," he said.
The shop also offers trade days, where collectors can buy, sell and trade cards with other collectors.
"One valuable thing to having a card shop is it's a place where you can go and do something with your collection," Esparza said.
In addition to cards, the shop has a gaming corner, where they can host tournaments for games like Madden, NBA 2K, Halo and Call of Duty, Esparza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.