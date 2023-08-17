EDNA — Victoria St. Joseph and Edna had their eyes on next week's season openers Thursday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
The teams agreed to play four 10-minute periods followed by a controlled quarter, all with a running clock.
Both Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell and St. Joseph head coach James Duprie saw positives as well as room for improvement.
Mitchell was hoping to see better focus from the Cowboys.
“I thought we were kind of lackadaisical," he said. "Sometimes that can happen in your second scrimmage. You’re looking forward to the next week and for the season to start. We had a really good first scrimmage. I’ve seen it over the years where the second one is not as good.”
Edna scored on its first possession of the 10-minute controlled scrimmage.
Running back Kade Rodas ran 60 yards for a touchdown.
Edna quarterback Jaiden Clay added a 59-yard touchdown pass.
In the quarter, the Cowboys scored on a 37-yard screen pass from Clay to Tyson Owens.
St. Joseph was unable to create much offense against the Edna defense.
Duprie and his staff are still evaluating a few positions as the Flyers prepare to start the season.
“I feel like we are still looking at a couple positions and see if we can fill those pieces," Duprie said. "We just have to shore some things up as we are still suspect in some places.”
Duprie is also hoping to see improvement in the passing game.
“Our pass protection needs some work and we need to get in shape,” he said.
St. Joseph opens the season at Aransas Pass, and Edna will play at home against East Bernard.