Following a narrowing defeat at the hands of Luling last Friday night, St. Joseph (1-1) will travel to Austin to take on St. Andrew’s (0-2) in a non-district battle Friday night.
Last Friday, the Flyers jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead but were unable to hold on as Luling rallied to win 32-27.
Quarterback Aiden Aragon was 12 for 34 with 167 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 52 yards. Luis Garay led the team in catches and yards with 4 catches for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Head coach James Duprie sees the offense as a work in progress and wants to see improvement in passing percentage while avoiding dropped passes.
“We just didn’t execute on both sides of the ball, pretty much all night," Duprie said. "We should have had an additional four touchdowns in the first half. We had (about) nine drops. Those drops came at a bad time."
The Flyers must improve their completion percentage and put pressure on St. Andrew’s quarterback who throws the majority of plays.
“We need to make the adjustments now as opposed to when district starts. We need to get our running game fixed and eliminate drops," Duprie said. "If we limited the drops Friday, we would have been around a 70% completion rate."
Duprie is optimistic going into Friday’s matchup.
“We want to keep on improving, that’s the goal," he said. "If we clean up our mistakes, I like our chances Friday night."